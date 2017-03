Traliant Announces Instructor-Led Compliance Training

Bringing the benefits of interactive video to the classroom experience.

-- Traliant, an innovator in online compliance training, today announced the release of a new instructor-led training (ILT) program to complement its Preventing Discrimination & Harassment suite of online courses.In today's diverse and evolving business environment, many organizations want flexible options for delivering compliance training. By combining ILT with interactive eLearning, organizations with special business needs — and employees with different learning styles — can maximize the impact of their compliance training and increase knowledge retention."Traliant's new ILT program combines the best of eLearning technology with classroom participation to enhance the experience for both employees and in-house trainers," said Mike Pallatta, CEO of Traliant. "For customers who want to blend eLearning and classroom training, the results can all be tracked in our LMS."Traliant'sfeatures episode-based video content and interactivity that challenges employees to make decisions in real-world situations. The suite consists of a 30-minute employee version, a 60-minute manager's version and a two-hour course for managers in California (AB 1825, AB 2053) and Connecticut, which covers the mandated two-hour training requirement.The ILT Compliance Training Program offers three options to use with any version of the course: a fully interactive package for organizations that need to duplicate the online training experience; a facilitator-controlled package for trainers who want to enhance their classroom instruction;and a classroom awareness package, when no in-class instructor is available.For more information, visit www.traliant.com/ instructor-led- classroom-training/ About TraliantTraliant was founded by industry veterans from some of the world's most successful compliance-training companies to meet the challenge of transforming compliance training from boring to brilliant. Backed by Martinson Ventures, Traliant delivers millennial-friendly, broadcast-quality compliance training on an eLearning platform that allows revolutionary text and video customization — at off-the-shelf prices. For more information visit: http://www.traliant.com