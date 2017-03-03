 
News By Tag
* Classroom Dvd
* Discrimination Training
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Human resources
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Manhattan Beach
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543

Traliant Announces Instructor-Led Compliance Training

Bringing the benefits of interactive video to the classroom experience.
 
 
Classroom
Classroom
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Classroom Dvd
* Discrimination Training

Industry:
* Human resources

Location:
* Manhattan Beach - California - US

Subject:
* Products

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Traliant, an innovator in online compliance training, today announced the release of a new instructor-led training (ILT) program to complement its Preventing Discrimination & Harassment suite of online courses.

In today's diverse and evolving business environment, many organizations want flexible options for delivering compliance training. By combining ILT with interactive eLearning, organizations with special business needs — and employees with different learning styles — can maximize the impact of their compliance training and increase knowledge retention.

"Traliant's new ILT program combines the best of eLearning technology with classroom participation to enhance the experience for both employees and in-house trainers," said Mike Pallatta, CEO of Traliant. "For customers who want to blend eLearning and classroom training, the results can all be tracked in our LMS."

Traliant's Preventing Discrimination & Harassment Training Suite features episode-based video content and interactivity that challenges employees to make decisions in real-world situations. The suite consists of a 30-minute employee version, a 60-minute manager's version and a two-hour course for managers in California (AB 1825, AB 2053) and Connecticut, which covers the mandated two-hour training requirement.

The ILT Compliance Training Program offers three options to use with any version of the course: a fully interactive package for organizations that need to duplicate the online training experience; a facilitator-controlled package for trainers who want to enhance their classroom instruction; and a classroom awareness package, when no in-class instructor is available.

For more information, visit www.traliant.com/instructor-led-classroom-training/

About Traliant

Traliant was founded by industry veterans from some of the world's most successful compliance-training companies to meet the challenge of transforming compliance training from boring to brilliant.  Backed by Martinson Ventures, Traliant delivers millennial-friendly, broadcast-quality compliance training on an eLearning platform that allows revolutionary text and video customization — at off-the-shelf prices. For more information visit: http://www.traliant.com.

Contact
Andrew Rawson
***@traliant.com
End
Source:
Email:***@traliant.com
Posted By:***@traliant.com Email Verified
Tags:Sexual Harassment Training, Classroom Dvd, Discrimination Training
Industry:Human resources
Location:Manhattan Beach - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Traliant News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share