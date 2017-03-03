News By Tag
Traliant Announces Instructor-Led Compliance Training
Bringing the benefits of interactive video to the classroom experience.
In today's diverse and evolving business environment, many organizations want flexible options for delivering compliance training. By combining ILT with interactive eLearning, organizations with special business needs — and employees with different learning styles — can maximize the impact of their compliance training and increase knowledge retention.
"Traliant's new ILT program combines the best of eLearning technology with classroom participation to enhance the experience for both employees and in-house trainers," said Mike Pallatta, CEO of Traliant. "For customers who want to blend eLearning and classroom training, the results can all be tracked in our LMS."
Traliant's Preventing Discrimination & Harassment Training Suite features episode-based video content and interactivity that challenges employees to make decisions in real-world situations. The suite consists of a 30-minute employee version, a 60-minute manager's version and a two-hour course for managers in California (AB 1825, AB 2053) and Connecticut, which covers the mandated two-hour training requirement.
The ILT Compliance Training Program offers three options to use with any version of the course: a fully interactive package for organizations that need to duplicate the online training experience; a facilitator-
About Traliant
Traliant was founded by industry veterans from some of the world's most successful compliance-training companies to meet the challenge of transforming compliance training from boring to brilliant. Backed by Martinson Ventures, Traliant delivers millennial-friendly, broadcast-quality compliance training on an eLearning platform that allows revolutionary text and video customization — at off-the-shelf prices. For more information visit: http://www.traliant.com.
