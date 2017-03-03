 
OneRepublic Guitarist Drew Brown Speaks With Choices Recovery at the 2017 Sundance EcoLuxe Lounge

Talking about the stigma attached to addiction and how to combat it, guest host Christine Rossi talks with Drew Brown in Park City, Utah.
 
 
CR - Sundance - Drew Brown
CR - Sundance - Drew Brown
 
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- In their mission to educate the general public on the facts surrounding addiction and rehabilitation, Choices Recovery, a holistic treatment center for substance abuse located in Northeast Illinois, travelled to Park City, Utah during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival to sponsor The EcoLuxe Lounge. Organized by Debbie Durkin of Durkin Entertainment, the film and television industry's leading producer of on-screen sustainable product placement, The EcoLuxe Lounge showcases some of the world's top providers of all natural and eco-friendly good and services.

Guest host Gretchen Rossi, star of reality TV show "The Real Housewives of Orange County", spent the day chatting up some of the dozens of performers and entertainment industry professionals that visited the EcoLuxe Lounge, which was held in The Blue Iguana in Downtown Park City. Among those who took some time to speak with Rossi was OneRepublic guitarist Drew Brown.

"One of the best ways to share our message of leading a more positive lifestyle through healthy decision making is by enlisting the help of public figures and celebrities," says Per Wickstrom, founder and CEO of Choices Recovery. "People look up to musicians and actors, especially teens and young adults. They have an influence that helps us reach far more people than we could on our own."

Brown and Rossi talked about some of the obstacles that society faces in the battle against substance abuse, including efforts to erase the stigma attached to addiction. "I feel like we've come along way as a society," Brown observed. "I still think there's a lot of work to be done there, and I'm hopeful that the progress continues with people understanding the nature of addiction more and the way that recovery works." A video of Brown's interview with Rossi can be seen on the Choices Recovery YouTube channel.

Choices Recovery's name comes from the unique design of their rehabilitation strategy. They have several different treatment methods and recovery groups available for their patients to choose from, rather than one set "cookie-cutter" type program. Additionally, they have no set timeframe for their patients to complete their individualized program, giving them plenty of opportunity to explore all of their options and discover the path to recovery that works best for them. With an equal focus on body, mind, and spirit, the Choices program is effective for any individual's needs in addiction treatment.

To view video, visit YouTube here: https://youtu.be/3AIflDlDzwo



