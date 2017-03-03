News By Tag
OneRepublic Guitarist Drew Brown Speaks With Choices Recovery at the 2017 Sundance EcoLuxe Lounge
Talking about the stigma attached to addiction and how to combat it, guest host Christine Rossi talks with Drew Brown in Park City, Utah.
Guest host Gretchen Rossi, star of reality TV show "The Real Housewives of Orange County", spent the day chatting up some of the dozens of performers and entertainment industry professionals that visited the EcoLuxe Lounge, which was held in The Blue Iguana in Downtown Park City. Among those who took some time to speak with Rossi was OneRepublic guitarist Drew Brown.
"One of the best ways to share our message of leading a more positive lifestyle through healthy decision making is by enlisting the help of public figures and celebrities,"
Brown and Rossi talked about some of the obstacles that society faces in the battle against substance abuse, including efforts to erase the stigma attached to addiction. "I feel like we've come along way as a society," Brown observed. "I still think there's a lot of work to be done there, and I'm hopeful that the progress continues with people understanding the nature of addiction more and the way that recovery works." A video of Brown's interview with Rossi can be seen on the Choices Recovery YouTube channel.
Choices Recovery's name comes from the unique design of their rehabilitation strategy. They have several different treatment methods and recovery groups available for their patients to choose from, rather than one set "cookie-cutter"
