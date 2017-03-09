News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
UK group 'HOPE not hate' releases new report "BREITBART: A rightwing plot to shape Europe's future"
While Breitbart, and in particular Steve Bannon, is coming under increasing scrutiny in the US, far less is known about its operations overseas. This report charts Breitbart's development in Europe, its support for far right political parties and its deliberate use of creating false news to pursue a dangerous political agenda.
"Breitbart is not a news website, nor is it a media outlet, and its staff are not ordinary journalists. Breitbart is a political project, with a specific political agenda, staffed by willing propagandists,"
HOPE not hate's work combines researching and monitoring extremist organizations with positively bringing divided communities together around what they have in common. The report, "BREITBART: A rightwing plot to shape Europe's future," is accessible here: http://www.hopenothate.org.uk/
About the report: The new HOPE not hate report conceptualizes Breitbart as a political project rather than merely a news outlet. The report shows how it is a prominent part of a wider political project that identifies the enemy as liberalism and globalism. Rather than being a news outlet run by journalists, Breitbart is a propaganda arm of a disparate movement that seeks to destroy the liberal progressive consensus which emerged in Western Europe as a direct result of the horrors of World War Two and Nazi Germany, due to a belief that multiculturalism and minority's rights challenge white male hegemony.
For Steve Bannon, and others like him, the inherent weakness in liberal democracy is leading to the collapse of the Judeo-Christian world and its eventual replacement by Islam. In order to prevent this from happening, Bannon believes that liberal democracy has to be dismantled and replaced by a new political order that is equipped to lead the inevitable war with Islam. And the battleground for this war is Western Europe.
To learn more:
Website: www.hopenothate.org.uk
Twitter: @hopenothate (http://www.twitter.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Breitbart in Europe report: http://www.hopenothate.org.uk/
Contact
Nick Ryan, media@hopenothate.org.uk
Kitty Kurth, kitty@kurthlampe.com
***@hopenothate.org.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 09, 2017