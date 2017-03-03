 
Christina Robinson Speaks With Choices Recovery at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival EcoLuxe Lounge

The "Dexter" actress shares her views on substance abuse and recovery, and the importance of support and encouragement.
 
 
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- In their continued efforts to raise awareness about addiction and rehabilitation, Choices Recovery, a holistic treatment center for addiction located in Northeast Illinois, recently travelled to Park City, Utah during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival as sponsor of the EcoLuxe Lounge, a red carpet event that makes appearances at various awards ceremonies throughout the year. Gretchen Rossi, of TV's "Real Housewives of Orange County", was the special guest host of the Choices Recovery Media Center, where she spent the day speaking with many of the entertainment industry professionals that visited the EcoLuxe Lounge.

"If we want to be effective in the battle against addiction, we must erase the stigma attached to it," explained Choices Recovery founder and CEO Per Wickstrom. "Open discussions that examine the issues surrounding substance abuse and treatment help all of us to better understand addiction and recovery. We can break through the preconceived thoughts that people have, and get to the root of the problem."

The EcoLuxe Lounge is organized by Debbie Durkin of Durkin Entertainment, the top producer of on-screen sustainable product placement, gathering some of the world's leading providers of all natural and eco-friendly goods and services. Among the many guests who stopped by to learn more about these products was Christina Robinson, best known for her role on the TV drama "Dexter".

Robinson took a moment to speak with Rossi about her views on substance abuse, relating a personal experience she had through a friend who was struggling with addiction. "A friend opened up to me about their problem," she recalls. "It was out of the blue, was not expecting that. But he did open up to us, and we've been there to support him."

Robinson went on to talk about how reassuring a loved one that they are not alone is so important when they reach out for help. "I realized no matter what you say, everything that they do is up to them," she says. "They're going to do what they want to do. It really takes a person getting into the right mindset." A video featuring footage of this interview is available on the Choices Recovery YouTube channel.

While the main role that Choices Recovery fills in fighting addiction is offering effective treatment to those struggling with addiction, they understand that their responsibility does not end there. Through events like the EcoLuxe Lounge, they are able to share their message of finding a more positive lifestyle through healthy decision-making.

For more information on Choices Recovery and the programs, visist: http://crehab.org/

