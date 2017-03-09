News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Colin Quinn Honored by The Ireland Fund Young Leaders at St. Patrick's Day Celebration
The Irish Spirit Award honoree is Colin Quinn.
VIP Guests Include:
Colin Quinn, Irish Spirit Award honoree
David Diehl, 2X Super Bowl Champion, NY Giants
Dean Winters, actor
Jared Jeffries, former New York Knicks forward/center
John Duddy, former IBF World Champion and actor
Colin Broderick, author, Orangutan and writer of the feature film Emerald City
Paul Costsbile, writer of The Hollywood Reporter and iHeartRadio.com
Date: Thursday, March 9th, 2017
Location: Espace 635 W. 42nd St. (Between 11th and 12th Avenues)
Time: 7PM-11PM
• Open bar
• Buffet dinner
• Live music by The Dane Wright Band
Cocktail Attire
Live Auction – Check out our great auction items. Bidding is now open.
Sponsorship and Tickets
Buy at https://irelandfunds.org/
Young Leader member individual ticket: $160
Non-member individual ticket: $185
Circle of Friends group package of ten (10) tickets: $1,500
Sponsorship packages available. Please contact Pat Tully at 212.689.3100 or ptully@irelandfunds.org
Colin Quinn is a stand up comedian from Brooklyn (okay park slope). From MTV's "Remote Control" to "SNL" to Comedy Central's "Tough Crowd," Mr. Quinn is not one to take a hint and bow out gracefully. He's been on Broadway with "Irish Wake" and "Colin Quinn Long Story Short" and off-Broadway with "Colin Quinn Unconstitutional"
About the Ireland Funds:
The Ireland Funds is a global philanthropic network established in 1976 to promote and support peace, culture, education and community development throughout the island of Ireland, and Irish-related causes around the world. With chapters in 12 countries, The Ireland Funds has raised over $550 million for deserving causes in Ireland and beyond, benefiting more than 3,000 different organizations.
The Ireland Funds' vision is of peace, equality and opportunity across the island of Ireland and among Irish communities worldwide. We invite you to contact the chapter closest to you to learn more about opportunities to give back to the land you love.
"This party is not only one of the best parties of the St. Patrick's 'season' as we call it, but it is one with a real purpose. The money raised at the event will touch the lives of people across Ireland and here in New York as we will have a special pledge drive for the Irish Arts Center's capital campaign."
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse