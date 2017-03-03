 
Advanced Test Equipment Rentals Now Offers Latest in ESD Equipment

 
 
SAN DIEGO - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Advanced Test Equipment Rentals (ATEC) - a leading provider of electronic test and measurement equipment rentals with products that stretch across industries from aerospace to electric, automotive and more –  just upgraded its ESD equipment offerings. The ESD NX30 Electrostatic Discharge Simulator (https://www.atecorp.com/products/em-test/nx30.aspx) by EM Test is now available to rent from ATEC, and makes an impactful addition to ATEC's continuously growing fleet of EMC test equipment.

As a leader in renting ESD guns and other EMC equipment, ATEC provides the EM Test ESD NX30 for both long and short-term rentals. ATEC is able to create rental plans and affordable pricing options to match specific client needs and can ship the ESD NX30 next-day, so clients can begin tests on their schedule.

The latest in ESD technology, the EM Test ESD NX30 can generate electrostatic discharge up to 30 kV in both air and contact discharge mode. The ESD NX30 can discharge up to 25 Hz, and features the ability to manipulate discharge tips and discharge networks to suit individual testing needs. The switchable bleed-off function on this unit is a new capability that will prove useful for applications where the equipment under test has no ground. For components connected to DC power & batteries, testing with the NX30 will be safer and more effective. It can either be battery powered or connected to mains. With a built-in activity log and easy-to-use operation, the EM Test ESD NX30 is equipped to provide fast, accurate, and trustworthy measurements.

Jamison Berg, EMC Engineer at ATEC and resident expert on EMC testing equipment and procedures, is confident in the power and capacity of the EM Test ESD NX30. "The addition of the EM Test ESD NX30 will empower our customers to detect electrical disturbances or even destruction quickly and accurately," Berg said. "This new technology will serve a variety of industries, including medical, telecom, military, and broadcast fields, and we anticipate it becoming one of our frequently rented products."

To rent the EM Test ESD NX30 and receive next-day shipping, or inquire about ESD gun and EMC equipment pricing, visit www.atecorp.com.

About Advanced Test Equipment Rentals

Since 1981, Advanced Test Equipment Rentals (ATEC), a leading high tech equipment rental company provides short and long-term rental solutions of testing, analysis, inspection, measurement, monitoring, simulation, powering, certifying, and commissioning equipment to the aerospace, automotive, biomedical, communications, consumer electronics, defense, environmental, engineering, marine, power grid, transportation, and compliance testing companies. ATEC is ISO-9001 certified, and ISO 17025 Accredited in calibration. Visit ATEC at www.atecorp.com.

Contact
Tiana Byers
***@atecorp.com
Source:Advanced Test Equipment Rentals (ATEC)
