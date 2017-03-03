News By Tag
Carlisle Import & Performance Weekend Returns May 19, 2017
Travel the Automotive World for Three Days at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds
One of the best parts about 2017 at Carlisle is that guests may be featured on national TV. Via enthusiast and host Joey Limongelli, Velocity Channel cameras will be onsite filming an all-new show called Legends of Design. The show will highlight the tasteful automotive designs of the import world throughout the years and guests just might find their 15 minutes of fame because of it. Special displays are always a draw too and on-site, guests will see ones dedicated to wagons of the import and performance world, luxury cars and even trucks. There's also a race prepared vehicle display which is a nice compliment to the autocross and drifting that keeps guests going fast all weekend.
Of course, there are awards available, not just for those showing, but for those who attend as spectators. eJudged.com hosts drive through judging for registered showfield members, while the Passport Program offers all guests a chance to walk the grounds and tour the automotive world, all while getting their special passport booklet stamped. In the end, they'll get an award too via prizes donated from local businesses.
Aside from the cars and those who show them, this event would be nothing without its passionate base of vendors. From kit car vendors to those selling pieces, parts and collectibles geared to the import lovers, enthusiasts of this show should know that there is no better place to show a car, build a car or find pieces for a car than the Carlisle Import & Performance Nationals.
Complete event details are available at www.CarlisleEvents.com. There, specific event activities are listed, there are links to register a car, become a vendor, buy single day or full weekend passes, hotel information and so much more.
