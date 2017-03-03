 
News By Tag
* Carlisle Import & Performance
* Carlisle Events
* Carlisle Fairgrounds
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Carlisle
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543


Carlisle Import & Performance Weekend Returns May 19, 2017

Travel the Automotive World for Three Days at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Carlisle Import & Performance
Carlisle Events
Carlisle Fairgrounds

Industry:
Automotive

Location:
Carlisle - Pennsylvania - US

CARLISLE, Pa. - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Bigger is indeed better and with the Carlisle Import & Performance Nationals, guests get the best of the automotive world, literally and figuratively. The 2017 offering runs May 19-21 and this year, Korean cars take center stage. With a showfield parked by country of origin, the 82-acre around the world adventure has something for everyone. From drifting to autocross, burnouts and beauty, seminars, parts shopping and more, Import & Performance weekend isn't just about classic cars, it's about classy cars.

One of the best parts about 2017 at Carlisle is that guests may be featured on national TV. Via enthusiast and host Joey Limongelli, Velocity Channel cameras will be onsite filming an all-new show called Legends of Design. The show will highlight the tasteful automotive designs of the import world throughout the years and guests just might find their 15 minutes of fame because of it. Special displays are always a draw too and on-site, guests will see ones dedicated to wagons of the import and performance world, luxury cars and even trucks. There's also a race prepared vehicle display which is a nice compliment to the autocross and drifting that keeps guests going fast all weekend.

Of course, there are awards available, not just for those showing, but for those who attend as spectators. eJudged.com hosts drive through judging for registered showfield members, while the Passport Program offers all guests a chance to walk the grounds and tour the automotive world, all while getting their special passport booklet stamped. In the end, they'll get an award too via prizes donated from local businesses.

Aside from the cars and those who show them, this event would be nothing without its passionate base of vendors. From kit car vendors to those selling pieces, parts and collectibles geared to the import lovers, enthusiasts of this show should know that there is no better place to show a car, build a car or find pieces for a car than the Carlisle Import & Performance Nationals.

Complete event details are available at www.CarlisleEvents.com. There, specific event activities are listed, there are links to register a car, become a vendor, buy single day or full weekend passes, hotel information and so much more.

Contact
Michael Garland
***@carlisleevents.com
End
Source:
Email:***@carlisleevents.com Email Verified
Tags:Carlisle Import & Performance, Carlisle Events, Carlisle Fairgrounds
Industry:Automotive
Location:Carlisle - Pennsylvania - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Carlisle Events PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share