 
News By Tag
* AAOS
* Patient Positioning
* Robotic Surgery
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Plainville
  Connecticut
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543

Innovative Medical Products to Exhibit Extensive Portfolio of Patient Positioners at AAOS

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* AAOS
* Patient Positioning
* Robotic Surgery

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* Plainville - Connecticut - US

PLAINVILLE, Conn. - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Innovative Medical Products, a global leader in patient positioning, will exhibit its broad range of positioning solutions for knee, hip, sports medicine and robotic surgeries at the 2017 American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) Annual Meeting in San Diego. The event will be held at the San Diego Convention Center, March 14-18. The IMP exhibit will occupy two locations: Booth #4123 and Booth #4218.

IMP's Booth #4123 will display its positioning solutions in four main product groups:

·      De Mayo Knee Positioner® and De Mayo D2™ Knee Positioner, both with the De Mayo Universal Distractor®; SuperBump™ and Universal SteriBump®.

·      De Mayo Hip Positioner® and Universal Lateral Positioner®, now with standardized clip-on pads for both.

·      MorphBoard® Positioning System featuring the De Mayo Expand-A-Peg® Locking Peg; IMP's new Gel-Infused Memory Foam Pads.

·      Sports Medicine Positioners including: Reznik Universal Shoulder Positioner™, Tri-Pull™ Secure Shoulder Solution, De Mayo RoTractor® with Phase 4 Gel™ Splint, De Mayo Universal Comfort Finger Trap™, and De Mayo Ankle Distractor™ with attachment for a posterior surgical approach.

IMP's Booth #4218 will display Patient Positioning for Robotics including all Knee Positioners such as the De Mayo V2™ Knee Positioner and the De Mayo V2 E™ with Sterile Extension. IMP representatives at this location will also relate to visitors how IMP is looking ahead to positioning solutions for total hip replacement in robotic surgeries.

About Innovative Medical Products

Innovative Medical Products Inc® designs, manufactures, and brings to market patient positioning devices for healthcare and sports related surgeries. With more than 40 years experience in supporting hospitals, surgery centers, and clinics, IMP provides patient positioning accuracy to a surgical procedure including robotic and computer assisted surgeries.  IMP devices save hospital and surgery center costs by minimizing staff to stabilize a patient or limb during surgery, as well as protecting the patient from the side effects of long surgical procedures. IMP manufactures, patents and trademarks products to Federal and international standards for quality and safety for both the patient and the healthcare institution. For more information, visit: www.impmedical.com
End
Source:
Email:***@maier.com Email Verified
Tags:AAOS, Patient Positioning, Robotic Surgery
Industry:Health
Location:Plainville - Connecticut - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Innovative Medical Products News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share