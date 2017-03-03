News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Innovative Medical Products to Exhibit Extensive Portfolio of Patient Positioners at AAOS
IMP's Booth #4123 will display its positioning solutions in four main product groups:
· De Mayo Knee Positioner® and De Mayo D2™ Knee Positioner, both with the De Mayo Universal Distractor®; SuperBump™ and Universal SteriBump®.
· De Mayo Hip Positioner® and Universal Lateral Positioner®, now with standardized clip-on pads for both.
· MorphBoard®
· Sports Medicine Positioners including: Reznik Universal Shoulder Positioner™, Tri-Pull™ Secure Shoulder Solution, De Mayo RoTractor® with Phase 4 Gel™ Splint, De Mayo Universal Comfort Finger Trap™, and De Mayo Ankle Distractor™ with attachment for a posterior surgical approach.
IMP's Booth #4218 will display Patient Positioning for Robotics including all Knee Positioners such as the De Mayo V2™ Knee Positioner and the De Mayo V2 E™ with Sterile Extension. IMP representatives at this location will also relate to visitors how IMP is looking ahead to positioning solutions for total hip replacement in robotic surgeries.
About Innovative Medical Products
Innovative Medical Products Inc® designs, manufactures, and brings to market patient positioning devices for healthcare and sports related surgeries. With more than 40 years experience in supporting hospitals, surgery centers, and clinics, IMP provides patient positioning accuracy to a surgical procedure including robotic and computer assisted surgeries. IMP devices save hospital and surgery center costs by minimizing staff to stabilize a patient or limb during surgery, as well as protecting the patient from the side effects of long surgical procedures. IMP manufactures, patents and trademarks products to Federal and international standards for quality and safety for both the patient and the healthcare institution. For more information, visit: www.impmedical.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse