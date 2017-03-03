French companies to exhibit in the ingredients, fragrances and testing zones at In-Cosmetics Europe

The French have traditionally been a force to be reckoned with in terms of cosmetics, the 91 exhibitors on the French Pavilion are keen to live up to their reputation and will be showcasing their expertise at In-Cosmetics 2017

-- France is an internationally recognised supplier of raw materials for the cosmetics industry. Certified for their quality and purity, these raw materials comply with the strictest regulations and respect social ethics.Rich in a range of plant, marine and mineral ingredients as well as chemically derived ones, they appeal to the largest international luxury brands. The French Touch will be represented by 91 French companies on the France Pavilion organised by Business France, at the In-Cosmetics Global trade fair to be held from 4th to 6th April 2017 at London's ExCel Center.These companies will be demonstrating their know-how in the Ingredients, Fragrances and Testing Zones of this year's fair.In 2015, the global market for cosmetics ingredients was estimated at US$ 9 billion (around £7.39 billion) in the key regions of Europe, the US, Brazil, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.The market is constantly growing and benefits from innovative R&D that enables high-value added active ingredients to be developed. However, companies in the industry must also adapt to continually changing regulations.Many French companies will be launching new products, improved formulas or responding to new trends at In-Cosmetics. We note particular growing interest in protecting the skin from the effects of pollution.French ingredients suppliers offer solutions that form a screen against pollution by means of a film acting as a second skin. Others rely on active ingredients that are powerful antioxidants and anti-lipoperoxidants, or have anti-glycation or anti-free radical properties, which decrease inflammation, moisturise the skin and act against pigmentation marks caused by pollution. Detox programmes have been developed to counteract urban stress.Creating new active ingredients requires the development of customised in vivo, in vitro and ex vivo biological tests. French laboratories specialised in toxicity testing look for evidence of endocrine disruptors in volunteers (both men and women). They will be exhibiting in the Testing zone.For the first time, the Fragrances Zone is exhibiting perfumed ceramics made of Limoges porcelain (stand Q50).While the French offering includes a wide range of natural and organic plant, marine and mineral (clay type) ingredients of certified origin, it also bases its offer on their absence of residues, which is greatly appreciated by large brands.The French build their reputation on very pleasing, light and fluffy textures, the reflective effects of pigments and on colour control thanks to the use of very specialised software. These ingredients are not only intended for the cosmetics industry, but also for the pharmaceutical and food industries.Being environmentally conscientious, some French laboratories use living plant cells by 'milking' their roots up to six times per year, which preserves the parent plant; others use renewable and biodegradable ingredients.With the help of regional partners such as Bretagne Commerce International, Cosmetic Valley, DEV-UP and CCI Aquitaine, the Business France Pavilion (National Agency promoting internationalisation of the French economy) will be displaying the latest French innovations at the 2017 edition of In-Cosmetics Global.All of the participants will be present in three blocks in the South Hall:- stands C10 – CC10 – C30 – CC30 – C50 and CC50 for Ingredients- stands P52 to PP57 and on pods PP50 – Q50 – Q51 and QQ55 for Fragrances- stands D30 and D50 for TestingFor further information please see the catalogue or please contact:Christiane PeslherbeProject Manager Business France ParisTel: +33 1 40 73 36 90christiane.peslherbe@businessfrance.frPress contact UK :Catherine Ryallcatherine.ryall@businessfrance.fr