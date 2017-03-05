Country(s)
Industry News
Metro Diner to Open First Nevada Location on Tuesday, March 14
Favorite Florida restaurant lands in Las Vegas to offer taste of nostalgia
Metro will start with three Las Vegas locales. The first, at 9595 W. Tropicana Ave., opens March 14. Other locations are planned on south Rainbow Blvd. in Las Vegas and north Stephanie St. in Henderson, along with more sites in the near future.
Metro Diner was established in 1992 by the Davoli family with a single eatery in Jacksonville, Florida. The restaurants are known for warm, welcoming service, large portions and indulgent comfort food with flair. With most dishes priced under $15, the eatery offers a great value offering all-day breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Metro Diner, which Fieri featured in 2010 on his Food Network show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" features made-from-scratch twists on old classics, including fried chicken and waffles topped with house-made strawberry butter and Charleston shrimp and grits with signature sweet and spicy sauce. Kids can find something familiar, too, including macaroni and cheese and pigs in a blanket.
Mark Davoli's creativity shows in special menu items such as Yo Hala on the Square (check out http://www.foodnetwork.com/
Longtime Las Vegas restaurateur Tony Grappo and Tony Alonge, who brings restaurant expertise from Florida, will operate the new Las Vegas Metro Diners as joint venture partners. The new restaurants will create hundreds of jobs.
When it opens March 14, the Tropicana Avenue Metro Diner will operate 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and Friday and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
ABOUT METRO DINER
Metro Diner has 22 restaurants and has aggressive expansion plans along the U.S. East Coast and in the Midwest. To learn more about Metro Diner, visit www.metrodiner.com, like Metro Diner on Facebook and follow @MetroDiner on Instagram and Twitter.
Contact
Ruth Furman
***@ruthfurman.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse