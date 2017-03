Daniel DePra, PE, BCEE Joins GAI as Project Management Director

National Engineering Firm Augments Project Management Program by Adding Experienced Director

Daniel DePra, PE, BCEE

-- GAI Consultants (GAI) welcomes Daniel DePra, PE, BCEE as the firm's Director of Project Management. Mr. DePra comes to GAI with more than 23 years of diverse experience managing large civil and environmental projects, and leading companywide initiatives to improve project delivery and empower project managers.• As Director of Project Management, Dan will lead the ongoing development, implementation, and execution of GAI's Project Management Excellence program.• He is a Board Certified Environmental Engineer (BCEE) and a registered Professional Engineer in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.• Dan holds a master's degree in Civil Engineering and bachelor's degrees in both Mechanical Engineering and Chemistry, all from the University of Pittsburgh.• Dan will lead GAI's Project Management initiatives from the firm's Pittsburgh office."As a client-focused, project-based company, GAI puts significant emphasis and importance on sustaining the skills and capabilities of our Project Managers. The addition of Dan as GAI's Director of Project Management consolidates the leadership of our Project Management Excellence Program with a professional who has abundant experience and a passion for augmenting the skills and capabilities of Project Managers."Transforming ideas into reality® since 1958, GAI is an employee-owned engineering, planning, and environmental consulting firm providing local expertise to worldwide clients in the energy, transportation, development, government, and industrial markets. Visit us at http://gaiconsultants.com Connect with GAI through Social Media on Twitter (GAIConsultants), Facebook (gaiconsultants), LinkedIn (gai-consultants-inc-), and YouTube (gaiconsultants)