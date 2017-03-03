News By Tag
Daniel DePra, PE, BCEE Joins GAI as Project Management Director
National Engineering Firm Augments Project Management Program by Adding Experienced Director
Highlights/Key Facts
• As Director of Project Management, Dan will lead the ongoing development, implementation, and execution of GAI's Project Management Excellence program.
• He is a Board Certified Environmental Engineer (BCEE) and a registered Professional Engineer in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
• Dan holds a master's degree in Civil Engineering and bachelor's degrees in both Mechanical Engineering and Chemistry, all from the University of Pittsburgh.
• Dan will lead GAI's Project Management initiatives from the firm's Pittsburgh office.
Quotes
• Jeffrey Hill, Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, GAI Consultants:
"As a client-focused, project-based company, GAI puts significant emphasis and importance on sustaining the skills and capabilities of our Project Managers. The addition of Dan as GAI's Director of Project Management consolidates the leadership of our Project Management Excellence Program with a professional who has abundant experience and a passion for augmenting the skills and capabilities of Project Managers."
About GAI Consultants:
