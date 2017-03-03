 
Africa telecom and finance leaders to meet in London to assess new digital investment opportunity

 
 
TMT Finance Africa
TMT Finance Africa
 
CENTRAL LONDON, England - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Leaders from Africa's biggest telecom and tech companies including MTN, Orange, Liquid Telecom, Seacom, Helios and Atlas Mara are meeting with investment bankers, investors and advisers in London on May 24 to discuss new investment opportunities in digital communications and infrastructure.

Telecom and tech companies are increasing investment across Africa as the rapidly improving digital infrastructure and services, and the take up of smartphones, provide huge opportunities for business and revenue growth.

"Telecom and tech companies are ramping up their Africa investment plans to meet demand," commented an investment banker focused on Africa. "On the infrastructure side, operators are investing in spectrum, especially in the 700MHz band, as well as strengthening their networks by migrating from 3G to 4G LTE-based services. Mobile tower operators are also investing heavily while submarine and terrestrial cable providers have been increasing the available backbone infrastructure."

"Improving broadband speeds and access is also having a big impact on both business to business and consumer focused opportunities. Datacenter investment appetite is growing and Smartphone take-up is supporting the growth in m-commerce, m-money and m-banking services which presents a massive opportunity for vendors and application providers."

Over 200 senior telecom, media and tech executives, investment bankers and advisers will meet at   TMT Finance Africa 2017 (http://www.tmtfinance.com/africa) at the Hilton Hotel Tower Bridge in London on May 24 to discuss the new investment and partnership opportunities.

The executive only event, which is in its eight year in London, features over 70 speakers and 25 sessions on telecom, media and tech investment and partnership opportunities for Africa.

Key sessions include:

Africa Telecom Leaders – Strategies for regional growth
Broadband Leadership – Investing in next generation infrastructure for Africa
Mergers and Acquisitions – Who will lead the next wave of transactions in Africa?
Digital Africa – Who is leading investment in Africa's Digital Economy?

Enterprise Cloud & Datacentres – Which business models are most investable?
Financing African TMT – Raising debt and equity capital
Africa Pay-TV –  How investment is transforming the landscape
Mobile Payments Africa Panel – How is the market developing?
Mobile Towers Africa – Who is leading mobile towers investment across Africa?

Find out more at http://www.tmtfinance.com/africa

Contact enquiries@tmtfinance.com

