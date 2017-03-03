 
Read Across America Day Celebrated with Volunteer Projects at Santa Ana School

Volunteers from Teacher Created Materials read to students, completed campus projects, including painting and a makeover of the teachers' outdoor lounge, and gave out free backpacks
 
 
SANTA ANA, Calif. - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- More than 100 volunteers from Teacher Created Materials, an educational publishing company headquartered in Huntington Beach, happily shared their teaching, reading, painting and gardening skills with students and faculty at Monte Vista Elementary School in the Santa Ana School District in honor of Read Across America Day, March 2, an annual celebration of literacy and reading held across the county on the birthday of Dr. Seuss (Theodor Geisel).

For a number of years, Teacher Created Materials has successfully conducted volunteer projects at local Orange County schools. The company selected Monte Vista Elementary School based upon its needs and importance to the local the community, as the school is dedicated to preparing all students for success in college and future careers.

"This has been an exciting day for the whole Monte Vista community," said Meg Greene, principal at Monte Vista Elementary School. "The students, the staff are so grateful for the work that Teacher Created Materials has done for us – beautifying our campus, promoting literacy, and the very generous gifts everyone received – it was truly a magnificent day."

To kick off the "Read Across America" event, where volunteers read, reflected, and completed literacy-focused activities with students in small groups, Dr. Stefanie Phillips, Superintendent of the Santa Ana Unified School District, addressed the group about the importance of literacy to the community.

"You being here and reinforcing that effort [to promote literacy] makes all the difference to us," said Phillips. "You are absolutely making a huge difference for us, and I say 'Thank you'."

This year the organization coordinated its philanthropic efforts to have volunteers from Teacher Created Materials promote literacy and read with students at 20 other schools across the nation in 15 additional states.

The activities for the day's event included:

·       Read Across America: Volunteers read, reflected, and completed literacy-focused activities with students in small groups.

·       Teachers' Outdoor Lounge Mini-Makeover: Volunteers painted the area, added plants and improve the décor.

·       Garden Projects:  Volunteers cleaned and beautified the school grounds by adding plants and inspirational signs.

·       Fence Mascot and Values Designs: Volunteers used decorative cups to create designs for 4 chain link fences.

·       Painting Projects: Volunteers painted a colorful map of the United States on the playground blacktop. They also painted pencils on poles around the school and chalk message boards on all of the teachers' doors.

·       Backpacks:  All students received a free backpack filled with student and parent resources. Teachers received professional resources and a $100 gift card.

         "It was so inspiring to see how our staff came together to help promote literacy and bring the joy of learning into Monte Vista Elementary and to other schools across the nation," said Deanne Mendoza, co-owner of Teacher Created Materials. "Thank you to Monte Vista Elementary School and the Santa Ana Unified School District for making this possible."

OneOC, which is committed to accelerating nonprofit success through volunteer, training, consulting and business services, was retained by Teacher Created Materials to manage this employee volunteer project.

For more information visit https://www.teachercreatedmaterials.com

Dan Pittman
OneOC
