Atlanta Sales Leadership Community Meeting Scheduled for April 21, 2017

Panel Discussion to Explore "How to Attract, Develop and Retain the Right Sales Talent"

-- The next Atlanta Sales Leadership Community meeting will be Friday, April 21st at the Northcreek Conference Center (3715 Northside Parkway NW, Building 200, Suite 150, Atlanta, GA 30327). The meeting will include networking, breakfast, a panel discussion, and open question and answer time. Hear the expert panel discuss "How to Attract, Develop and Retain the Right Sales Talent" and network with sales leaders from ABB Enterprise Software, Aptean, AT&T, Coca-Cola, Elavon, EY, FIS, Georgia Pacific, IBM, NetSuite, PROS, Ricoh, Sphera Solutions, Siemens, TransUnion, Verint, Verizon and other top companies at this event.Panelists for the meeting will be Derek Grant (SalesLoft - Vice President, Commercial Sales), Jim Hunter (Emerson Retail Solutions - Vice President, Sales), Sophia Williams (NCR - Vice President and General Manager), Craig Potts (Sphera Solutions - Chief Revenue Officer), and Charlie Thackston (SOAR Performance Group - President). The event starts at 7:30am with breakfast and networking. The panel discussion starts at 8:00am and will conclude by 9:00am.This meeting is open to practitioner sales leaders and invited guests. There is no cost to attend. Registration before the meeting is required to ensure that a seat is available to you. For more information and the links to register, go to http://soarperformancegroup.com/ how-to-attract- develop-an... The Atlanta Sales Leadership Community was co-founded by Georgia State University and SOAR Performance Group. The Atlanta Sales Leadership Community is a cross industry organization of senior sales leaders focused on building a community within the Atlanta market for advancing best practices in sales leadership. It also creates networking and mentoring opportunities for sales executives with Georgia State University students participating in the Georgia State University Sales Program.The largest business school in the South and part of a major research institution, Georgia State University's J. Mack Robinson College of Business has 200 faculty, 8,000 students and 75,000 alumni. With programs on five continents and students from 88 countries, the college is world-class and worldwide. Its part-time MBA is ranked among the best by the Bloomberg Businessweek and U.S. News & World Report, and its Executive MBA is on the Financial Times list of the world's premier programs. Located in Atlanta, the Robinson College and Georgia State have produced more of Georgia's top executives with graduate degrees than any other school in the Southeast.SOAR Performance Group is a client-focused sales consulting and training company that concentrates on sales performance improvement. We accelerate results for our clients through the development and execution of new sales and go to market strategies. Clients achieve success through a process of insights, diagnostics, consulting and training centered on a comprehensive understanding and connection to each client's business.For more information about the Atlanta Sales Leadership Community, go to http://soarperformancegroup.com/ atlanta-sales- leadership-... For more information about Georgia State University's J. Mack Robinson College of Business, go to http://robinson.gsu.edu/For more information about SOAR Performance Group, go to http://SoarPerformanceGroup.com/