LUMA - Luxury Matchmaking Comes To Seattle, WA

End

-- LUMA, Luxury Matchmaking is an exclusive boutique Matchmaking Firm that helps single Executives and Professionals create long-lasting committed relationships. April Davis, Founder and CEO, established LUMA in 2010 and has since expanded its services to over 20 cities nationwide, bringing together hundreds of couples.LUMA offers two membership options; free membership and Premium membership.Premium membership includes a personalized matchmaking experience that is guided by a LUMA Matchmaker. Each Matchmaker is a certified Life Coach and provides Date Coaching to help clients put their best foot forward. The Matchmakers get to know their client's personality traits and desires, and then matches them with an eligible match.Premium services can range anywhere from $2800 to $50,000. With an 83% success rate, LUMA- Luxury Matchmaking is dedicated to helping clientele attract, meet and keep a successful relationship.Free members will gain admittance to LUMA's database of 20,000 singles. Entry to the free database doesn't guarantee a match, but does provide the chance to be paired with an exclusive Premium Client.For more information about LUMA- Luxury Matchmaking, visit www.lumasearch.com or call 1-844-822-5862.