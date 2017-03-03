Some Say She Could Be The Next Rising Star

Alexis Roberts Steps On The Industry Scene With A Bang In Her New Role

-- Hollywood, CA - Actress ALEXIS ROBERTS brings her magic as Doctor Yates - a doctor who might have other profitable motives in helping the victims of sex trafficking in the film (pilot) A Race Against Time (a new cable series) currently in production.From industry filmmaker / writer Chris Donaldson, A RACE AGAINST TIME follows the true stories about the growing epidemic of sex trafficking lurking the streets in the city of Atlanta Gerogia. Detectives Martin and Martinez find themselves locked in a case that goes far beyond their training as police officers and have to rely on street wit and life experiences to not only have a chance at solving the case, but to stay alive. Dr. Yates, a well respected physician amongst her colleagues and the community she serves, finds the other side of the law can sometimes be very profitable.Roberts is excited this story is getting a chance to be told, commenting " I am very proud to be part of such an important film series, which tackles the issues of sex trafficking. I currently reside in Atlanta and to know we are number 1 in the country for such a horrendous subject is unbelievable."Alexis Roberts a very talented actress / writer from New Orleans. Daughter to two incredible parents that while instilling the value of education in her, encouraged her to follow her passion and dreams. Graudating from college and furthering her education with several degrees, Alexis dove into the medical field. She says the roles of Dr. Yates fits right down her alley.Alexis new her pursuit of acting wouldn't come easy. She immediately wanted to know all she could about the world of acting. She began her weekly acting classes, taking on various character roles, learning various acting techniques, styles, philosophies, workshops and more. Honing her craft was highly important to her.After realizing her dream of acting could actually become a reality, she began auditioning for various roles in television productions. Landing a couple commercial roles and indie character roles gave her the experience she needed to further her career. When she heard of the casting audition for "A Race Against Time" series, she knew it could be a long shot, but as she states " I've always been the daring type of girl ". After amazing the cating manager, she was able to perform her skills in front of the film director Chris Donaldson. " She's very confident, motivated and talented. Her tones and gestures were perfect and she was able to lock into the character emotions very well. " - says Chris Donaldson.Alexis Roberts has not only captured the attention from the director and producer of A Race Against Time, but she's positioned herself and captivated the writers in landing a character role in another film project " Control " (Domestic Violence film)Alexis Roberts comes on the scene polished, industry educated, talented, hungry, energetic yet humble in the opportunites given. She's making her mark in the industry and many producers, writers, actors, journalist, coaches and more are understanding why " She's considered possibly the Next Rising Star."Alexis Roberts is represented by AME Group Management (Management Co).For additional information about Alexis Roberts email: anesia@directorchrisdonaldson.comwww.ameproductiongroup.com