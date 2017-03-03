Beacon Publishing Group Releases "The Tank" By Author Rick Chesler In Audiobook Format

Beacon Publishing Group releases "The Tank" in audiobook format worldwide. Written by author Rick Chesler and narrated by Gary Regal, download your copy today!

-- Beacon Publishing Group releases "The Tank" in audiobook format worldwide. Written by author Rick Chesler and narrated by Gary Regal, download your copy today!Inmate Kane Brooks escapes from prison while participating in a program to train as a commercial deep sea diver. When he assumes a new identity in Florida as an alligator wrangler removing nuisance animals from homes and businesses, it looks like he's found a way to settle down and lay low. But that all changes when a casual backyard gladiator racket turns into an underground empire staging man-versus beast spectacles in a cage-fighting style ring. After fish and wildlife officer Heather Winters is tipped off about the illegal activity and starts to investigate, she goes undercover, posing as a spectator at the matches in order to infiltrate the underground culture. But when Winters gets close to obtaining sufficient evidence to make an arrest, she learns the man staging the contests is not at all who he says he is. When Brooks catches on to her true role, Winters finds herself in the unenviable position of having to face off as a contestant in the ultimate fight card - woman vs. great white shark in..."The Tank."Order your audiobook copy of "The Tank," by author Rick Chesler and narrated by Gary Regal on Audible today:The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.comFollow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroupFor more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com