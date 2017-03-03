 
News By Tag
* Beacon Publishing Group
* Rick Chesler
* The Tank
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543

Beacon Publishing Group Releases "The Tank" By Author Rick Chesler In Audiobook Format

Beacon Publishing Group releases "The Tank" in audiobook format worldwide. Written by author Rick Chesler and narrated by Gary Regal, download your copy today!
 
 
"The Tank" By Author Rick Chesler
"The Tank" By Author Rick Chesler
NEW YORK - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Beacon Publishing Group releases "The Tank" in audiobook format worldwide. Written by author Rick Chesler and narrated by Gary Regal, download your copy today!

Inmate Kane Brooks escapes from prison while participating in a program to train as a commercial deep sea diver. When he assumes a new identity in Florida as an alligator wrangler removing nuisance animals from homes and businesses, it looks like he's found a way to settle down and lay low. But that all changes when a casual backyard gladiator racket turns into an underground empire staging man-versus beast spectacles in a cage-fighting style ring. After fish and wildlife officer Heather Winters is tipped off about the illegal activity and starts to investigate, she goes undercover, posing as a spectator at the matches in order to infiltrate the underground culture. But when Winters gets close to obtaining sufficient evidence to make an arrest, she learns the man staging the contests is not at all who he says he is. When Brooks catches on to her true role, Winters finds herself in the unenviable position of having to face off as a contestant in the ultimate fight card - woman vs. great white shark in..."The Tank."

Order your audiobook copy of "The Tank," by author Rick Chesler and narrated by  Gary Regal on Audible today:

http://www.audible.com/pd/Mysteries-Thrillers/The-Tank-Au...

The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.com

Follow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroup

For more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com

Contact
Beacon Publishing Group
info@beaconpublishinggroup.com
End
Source:
Email:***@beaconpublishinggroup.com
Tags:Beacon Publishing Group, Rick Chesler, The Tank
Industry:Books
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Beacon Publishing Group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share