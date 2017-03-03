News By Tag
WILD FAITH Releases First Look Teaser Trailer!
A bold film takes a solid look at life following the Civil War
This marks the second film journey at Collective Development Inc. for director Jesse Low, who also directed the first film in the biblical Quest Trilogy (Forty Nights, Chasing the Star, The Christ Slayer). The trilogy and Wild Faith were penned by actor/producer DJ Perry who also co-stars with a powerful cast of actors from across the country. Fans of old school westerns will be pleased to see Lana Wood (The Searchers) and Darby Hinton (Daniel Boone) mixed into the cast.
Here is a first look at the teaser trailer for Wild Faith
http://www.wildfaiththemovie.com/
Interested fans can also read more on the cast and crew at www.wildfaiththemovie.com
https://www.facebook.com/
The movie is looking to be completed this summer and first showings will be this Fall 2017 with a national release early in 2018. CDI is currently in discussions to make the film into an on-going TV series.
