Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543

WILD FAITH Releases First Look Teaser Trailer!

A bold film takes a solid look at life following the Civil War
 
 
Wild Faith
Wild Faith
 
LANSING, Mich. - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Michigan based Collective Development Inc. is known for tackling powerful subject matter within the motion picture medium. Their latest film "Wild Faith" is no exception. The film is about a Civil War vet Emmett Murphy played by Shane Hagedorn (Ashes of Eden) who returns to his Michigan home facing the loss of his wife to illness. To complicate matters even more, he's taken on the added responsibility of the wife (Lisa Lauren Smith) and daughter (Xylia Jenkins) of the Negro soldier (Martez Moore) who died saving his life. This does not sit well with many in the community including Emmett's father-in-law Preacher Collins, played by Dean Teaster (Ghost Town).  What unfolds is an exciting tale of outlaws and corruption surrounding a deep thematic story that's as relatable now as it would have been in the 1800's.

This marks the second film journey at Collective Development Inc. for director Jesse Low, who also directed the first film in the biblical Quest Trilogy (Forty Nights, Chasing the Star, The Christ Slayer).  The trilogy and Wild Faith were penned by actor/producer DJ Perry who also co-stars with a powerful cast of actors from across the country. Fans of old school westerns will be pleased to see Lana Wood (The Searchers) and Darby Hinton (Daniel Boone) mixed into the cast.

Here is a first look at the teaser trailer for Wild Faith

http://www.wildfaiththemovie.com/video.html

Interested fans can also read more on the cast and crew at www.wildfaiththemovie.com

OR

On Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/WildFaithMovie/

The movie is looking to be completed this summer and first showings will be this Fall 2017 with a national release early in 2018. CDI is currently in discussions to make the film into an on-going TV series.

Click to Share