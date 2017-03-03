News By Tag
Manning Pool Service Named Best Company Culture at the 2017 Business Excellence Forum and Awards
Manning Pool Service, owned by Jeff and Susan Manning, was named the winner for the Best Company Cultureat the 2017 Business Excellence Awards, which was held at The Westin in Houston, Texas on February 20, 2017.
The Business Excellence Awards honor the "best of the best" results in small and medium sized businesses from around the world, and showcases exceptional results for business owners, entrepreneurs, their teams and their companies. The Business Excellence Forum and Awards are sponsored by ActionCOACH, the world's number one business coaching firm. ActionCOACH Founder and Chairman Brad Sugars presented the award.
Jeff and Susan Manning and their company Manning Pool Service have carved out a niche in Pool Maintenance, Automation, and Repair Industry.
The "WHY," the niche of MPS within the industry, is the ENJOYMENT of the product—entertainment, pleasure, relaxation and beauty. The company's Vision and Mission Statement is "To serve the public, to have fun, while giving 100%." Technicians are coached, "When you pull up in the homeowner's driveway, are you there to change a motor on a pump or clean the pool? No. You are there so that when the homeowner comes home that evening, they experience a sparkling pool or properly fixed equipment and can say, 'Manning Pool Service has been here!'"
"Since joining Doug Winnieat ActionCOACH in 2013,there is no doubt that the support of Doug and N3 Coaching has driven our success far beyond what we dreamed when the company opened in 2001," said Mrs. Manning. "Until we met ActionCOACH, our company was just a job, and a hard one at that. Now it is a career, a calling, a platform for philanthropy, and a legacy for the Manning family.
I believe that communication is a reciprocal uncovering of 'concerns' in order to create the effective actions that bring into being a desired and designed reality. We treat people as people; people are not things. What a privilege it is to reside in a part of America that is dynamic in economic growth, to have Doug Winnie as our coach who encourages us to move toward our dreams, and to be able to CREATE abundance and opportunity for others," states Mrs. Manning.
Beyond caring for its people, MPS cares about its community and the world. In addition to participating in multiple community events and causes year-round, the company contributes to a "giving" platform that supplies fresh drinking water to 3 non-profits around the world. This ability to donate is facilitated on the MPS website and can be found here: MPS Makes A Global Impact (http://www.manningpoolservice.com/
Employees and customers describe the Mannings as fun and caring people who are respectful to do business with. It is the owners' positive attitudes and strong work ethic that drive the company forward. In turn, this attitude attracts employees with like values and temperaments. Working for MPS is not just a job, it is a career path!
The 2017 Business Excellence Forums and Awards are part of ActionCOACH's on-going commitment to innovation, business excellence and business re-education for owners and teams who operate and work in small-and-medium sized businesses.
In addition to the awards ceremony, the Business Excellence Forum featured seminars with top speakers in the world of business, including Keith Cunningham, Ivan Misner, Tim Brown, Richard Maloney, Paul Dunn and ActionCOACH Founder and Chairman Brad Sugars.
