Nexview Consulting releases 2017 Key Topics in S&OP survey results

Survey results are available for review and free download. See how your company compares.

Key Topics in S&OP Survey Results

End

-- Nexview has released its annual Key Topics in S&OP survey that includes a cross industry group of companies ranging in size from less than $100MM in revenues to greater than $10B.*Sponsorship*Challenges companies are having*Results they're getting*Strategic topics being discussed in S&OP*S&OP maturity*IT EnablementEric Tinker, Managing Principal, comments that: "The survey is based on our client responses plus other conversations with executives and practitioners from several countries around the world. The objective is to report on specifics on how companies are using S&OP to drive improvement and results within their organizations."*Improved integration of finance and financial planning with the process as indicated by 61% of responding companies*Greater use of Product Portfolio Management as a full component of the process*A wide range of strategic topics that are discussed and managed through S&OP, not just tactical demand and supply balancing*Continued growth in IT capabilities, but many would like better tools*Process maturity levels that have room for improvement***Nexview Consulting is a boutique training and management consulting firm that specializes in Sales & Operations Planning and supply chain improvement. We leverage S&OP to be the platform for continuous improvement and profitability in client organizations as well as work with clients to improve the supporting planning processes, organizations, and technologies that support S&OP. Consulting methods promote sustainability of performance improving behaviors, tangible results, and development of client team members. Nexview consultants are highly-experienced business and consulting leaders with track records of delivering results for clients across the world, typically with larger more well-known consulting firms. Our model enables us to meet the needs of mid-market clients or larger clients who may require multi-division/geography support. Nexview Consulting is based in the Boston area and Houston, but we travel worldwide to conduct training seminars, speak at conferences, and work with clients on high-impact, performance improving initiatives. Please see more at nexviewconsulting.com.