Lash Extension Bar Set To Open In March
Amazing Lash Studio Short Hills, New Jersey Is Set To Open Their doors March 20th!
Eyelash Extensions are the new craze in beauty and you will not want to miss the opening of Amazing Lash Studio Short Hills! March 20th they will be opening their doors to new clients and offer an introductory price of $79.99.They also have a great referral plan, once you refer a friend and they visit you get $10 in your account!
Amazing Lash Studio has a 5 step lash process:
• Eyelash Checkup: A stylist will meet with you one on one and evaluate your natural lashes.
• Choosing Extensions: Choose from Natural, Cute, Sexy or Gorgeous lashes.
• Patented Application:
•Clean & Safe: All tools that are being used are sanitized and disinfected.
•Care & maintenance:
Request an appointment at https://www.amazinglashstudio.com/
