March 2017
Lash Extension Bar Set To Open In March

Amazing Lash Studio Short Hills, New Jersey Is Set To Open Their doors March 20th!
 
 
Short Hills
SHORT HILLS, N.J. - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Having tan skin and beach hair aren't the only things you will want this summer.

Eyelash Extensions are the new craze in beauty and you will not want to miss the opening of Amazing Lash Studio Short Hills! March 20th they will be opening their doors to new clients and offer an introductory price of $79.99.They also have a great referral plan, once you refer a friend and they visit you get $10 in your account!

Amazing Lash Studio has a 5 step lash process:

•  Eyelash Checkup: A stylist will meet with you one on one and evaluate your natural lashes.

• Choosing Extensions: Choose from Natural, Cute, Sexy or Gorgeous lashes.

• Patented Application: The patented application process results in safer application process as the adhesive never in contact with your bare skin.

•Clean & Safe: All tools that are being used are sanitized and disinfected.

•Care & maintenance: Be ready to take on the world with your new lashes, just follow their after care instructions to extend the life of your lashes.

Request an appointment at https://www.amazinglashstudio.com/studios/nj/short-hills/... or call at (973) 232-6777. They are located at 770 Morris Turnpike Suite 102 Shirt Hills, NJ 07078.

Source:Amazing Lash Studio Short Hills,New Jersey
Email:***@chargemediagroup.com Email Verified
Tags:Beauty, Eyelash Extensions, Amazing Lash Studio
Industry:Beauty
Location:Short Hills - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Events
