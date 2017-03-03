 
Industry News





Warrenton Business Leader Tatiana Sehring Serves Northern Virginia Conscious Business Alliance

 
 
WARRENTON, Va. - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Tatiana Sehring serves as the president-elect, co-founder and board member for Northern Virginia Conscious Business Alliance (NOVACBA). NOVACBA is a non-profit organization that promotes conscious business practices and their potential for helping the local business community to thrive. Sehring is a resident of Warrenton, Virginia.

Sehring is Director, Center for Applied Learning at American Public University System. She works with partner organizations to foster workforce development, directly driving sustainable organizational success. Her passion is to inspire authentic leadership development, lifelong learning, and mindful and conscious business practices.

"Serving as a NOVACBA board member is highly aligned with my beliefs and passion to inspire authentic leadership development, mindful and conscious business practices that lead toward meaningful individual and organization transformations, so they can both develop to their highest potential and performance, " said Sehring.

She has been featured as a thought leader in conference and editorial venues for the Association for Talent and Development (ATD), Training, HR.com, Human Capital Media, E-Learning, and Chief Learning Officer, among others.

Sehring earned a master's degree in International Commerce and Policy from George Mason University and a Master of Business Administration from American Military University. She also holds a B.A in Marketing and Communications from FAAP, Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Among her certifications, she is a Social + Emotional Intelligence Coach Certified (SEIP) by the Institute for Social and Emotional Intelligence and a Coach Training Alliance Certified Coach (CTACC) and a Master Instructional Designer by the Association for Talent Development (ATD) Certification Institute.

Visit http://novacba.org for more information.

Click to Share