 
News By Tag
* Motherless
* Gabriel Horn
* Beacon Publishing Group
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543

Beacon Publishing Group Releases 'Motherless" By Author Gabriel Horn In Audiobook Format

Beacon Publishing Group releases "Motherless" in audiobook format worldwide. Written by author Gabriel Horn and narrated by Barbara Best, download your copy today!
 
 
"Motherless" By Author Gabriel Horn
"Motherless" By Author Gabriel Horn
NEW YORK - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Beacon Publishing Group releases "Motherless" in audiobook format. Written by author Gabriel Horn and narrated by Barbara Best, download your copy today!

An island appears and disappears. A mysterious animal stands at the edge of the forest, watching. A door becomes a portal to the deepest secrets of the ocean. Through the darkness, a wolf strikes for life.

Born in a downpour that breaks a record drought, she is named Rainy. A young Native American girl, orphaned at five, she lives with her grandfather on the white sandy shores of the Florida coast. As she approaches adolescence, Rainy struggles with her love for the Earth and the horrors inflicted on our natural world, facing questions of loss and identity, and the very essence of the human spirit. They are questions that hours spent in classrooms, and even her grandfather's ancient wisdom, cannot answer. Exasperated, a storm rages inside of her, ultimately releasing her own spirit to the storm raging outside, and lifts her into a dream that is more than a dream.

Beyond this dream, in a place where the ordinary and extraordinary merge, Rainy Peek realizes her destiny and what it truly means to be "Motherless."

Order your audiobook copy of "Motherless," by author Gabriel Horn and narrated by Barbara Best on Audible today:

http://www.audible.com/search/ref=a_search_tseft__galileo...

The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.com

Follow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroup

For more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com

Contact
Beacon Publishing Group
info@beaconpublishinggroup.com
End
Source:
Email:***@beaconpublishinggroup.com
Tags:Motherless, Gabriel Horn, Beacon Publishing Group
Industry:Books
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Beacon Publishing Group PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share