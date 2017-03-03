Beacon Publishing Group Releases 'Motherless" By Author Gabriel Horn In Audiobook Format

Beacon Publishing Group releases "Motherless" in audiobook format worldwide. Written by author Gabriel Horn and narrated by Barbara Best, download your copy today!

"Motherless" By Author Gabriel Horn

Beacon Publishing Group releases "Motherless"in audiobook format. Written by author Gabriel Horn and narrated by Barbara Best, download your copy today!An island appears and disappears. A mysterious animal stands at the edge of the forest, watching. A door becomes a portal to the deepest secrets of the ocean. Through the darkness, a wolf strikes for life.Born in a downpour that breaks a record drought, she is named Rainy. A young Native American girl, orphaned at five, she lives with her grandfather on the white sandy shores of the Florida coast. As she approaches adolescence, Rainy struggles with her love for the Earth and the horrors inflicted on our natural world, facing questions of loss and identity, and the very essence of the human spirit. They are questions that hours spent in classrooms, and even her grandfather's ancient wisdom, cannot answer. Exasperated, a storm rages inside of her, ultimately releasing her own spirit to the storm raging outside, and lifts her into a dream that is more than a dream.Beyond this dream, in a place where the ordinary and extraordinary merge, Rainy Peek realizes her destiny and what it truly means to be "Motherless."