Siparila Helps in Building Finnish Nature Centre

Wood processing company Siparila will manufacture and install the Topcoat wood siding chosen for Haltia, the new Finnish nature centre, under construction in Nuuksio National Park by Metsähallitus (the state-owned forest enterprise). Siparila is working closely in the project with Stora Enso, which is supplying the cross-laminated timber (CLT) modules where the building rests. Haltia is the first public building in Finland to be constructed using CLT modules.Set to open in 2013, the nature centre will be an architectural triumph. Its emphasis on design and construction is all about quality above, while respecting the surrounding natural environment."Our aim is to create a visitor centre that is high in quality and fits in with its surroundings while always representing modern trends in design. This is why we chose the wood siding from Siparila. The environmental benefits of timber construction were one of the major factors taken into account in choosing the wood siding supplier," said Marko Kellberg, CEO of Eridomic, which is a subsidiary of the CLT module supplier, Stora Enso."Close collaboration between companies in the wood processing industry is critical to the success and development of wooden construction in Finland. The nature centre and our collaboration with Stora Enso set a great example of how different core competences can be brought together," said Siparila Sales Director Olli Prättälä.Topcoat wood siding is key Siparila product, that has a design and finish complimented by its exceptional durability. The panels are designed so their mounting mechanism is concealed, leaving a beautiful nail-free finish. This also improves the durability of the façade because nailheads can let water and other impurities into the wood.Siparila paints and finishes the Topcoat panels entirely in its factory. This is because the optimal painting conditions of the factory guarantees the best possible finish. Siparila can even take care of on-site installation. Also, Siparila Topcoat wood siding panels come pre-finished and require no further painting after installation.The objective for the nature centre in Nuuksio is to present aspects of the Finland's natural environment to as many as 150,000–200,000 annual visitors. The centre will cover an area exceeding 3,500 m² and will have a restaurant, environmental education facilities, meeting rooms, as well as hiking and camping advisors. The construction of the centre will abide by the principles of sustainable development, for example, it will be using geothermal heating and solar energy.