March 2017





Envious Fashions Collaboration with Love My Label

Exclusively designed and made ball dresses and evening gowns 2017 collection
 
 
PERTH, Australia - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Envious Fashions, a women's fashion brand has recently teamed up with Love My Label, a Perth local boutique shop to launch an exclusively designed collection of formal wear including; ball dresses, evening dresses and gowns.

This collection is a first for Love My Label and it comprises an array of timeless, stylish and elegant evening dresses that is perfect for formal or special occasions such as school balls, charity or corporate functions, award nights, black tie events etc. The entire collection was designed with the customer in mind; styles to suit women's size and shapes, designs that are both timeless and on trend whilst being highly affordable.

Coordinating Love My Label's mission to provide beautiful, quality and high affordable evening gowns with Envious Fashion's creativity and distinct craftsmanship, this new collection comprise a selection of long fitted styles for the woman that like to show off her curves and full length floaty gowns that exude femineity and sophistication. What makes this collection so special is that it was designed and 100% handmade in house by Envious Fashions. The price point is something to rave about, being priced under $350 and one of the bestselling points.

Furthermore, Love My Label also accepts evening dresses on consignment, which is a great opportunity for you to get your money back after you have worn it for your special occasion. Find more about how their consignment program works at http://lovemylabel.com.au/consignment-how-does-it-work/

For more information about Envious Fashions and Love My Label's collaboration, collection or to discuss any other business arrangements or discussions, contact Yen Tran, or visit the website at http://enviousfashions.com.au

About Envious Fashions

Envious Fashions is a women's fashion brand specializing in off the rack and custom, made to measure formal wear dresses including; evening dresses, ball dresses, prom dresses and formal gowns. Their custom made service also extends to the bridal market which they offer made to design/order wedding gowns and bridesmaid dresses. Envious Fashions is one of the few formal dress shops in Perth, Australia to design and make their formal dresses in house, all being priced very reasonably and competitively. In house tailoring and evening dress alteration services are also available in store.

Click to Share