Lakeside named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies - 15th Consecutive Year!

Winners are Focused on Values, a Strong Business Plan, and most importantly Hard Work
 
 
Best Managed for 15 Consecutive Years!
TORONTO - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Lakeside has been named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies by CIBC, Deloitte, Canadian Business and Queen's School of Business for the 15th Consecutive Year!  Lakeside has received special recognition this year for attaining 15 consecutive years of Best Managed status!

This award focuses on private Canadian-owned companies; recognizes overall business performance, sustained growth and the efforts of the entire organization. It measures more than financial performance and only the best entrepreneurial companies are awarded this prestigious designation.


Since 1952, Lakeside Process Controls Ltd. has been providing innovative automation solutions with superior customer service. Lakeside is an employee-owned Canadian company that operates as the exclusive Local Business Partner of Emerson Process Management in Ontario (excluding the Ottawa Valley), Manitoba, and the Kivalliq region of Nunavut.

Lakeside's mission is to create customer value by providing the best solutions to fulfill our customers' process automation challenges, through creativity, reliability, productivity, teamwork, professionalism and dedication. Lakeside's solutions range from devices that measure and relay diverse physical and chemical conditions, devices that control flow of materials, networks that transmit event related information, to process control systems that collect information and trigger necessary actions to ensure continued operations, based on the logic defined for the process being automated.

http://www.lakesidecontrols.ca

