New York Youth Symphony Announces Winners of the 2017/2018 First Music Commissions
The First Music commissions for the 2017/2018 Season:
ORCHESTRA
Hilary Purrington: Sunday, November 19, 2017, 2pm - Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage, Carnegie Hall
Thomas Kotcheff: Sunday, March 18, 2018, 2pm - Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage, Carnegie Hall
Peter Shin: Sunday, May 27, 2018, 2pm - Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage, Carnegie Hall
Orchestra/Chamber honorable mentions: Natalie Diettrich and Nicolas Bizub
CHAMBER MUSIC
Daniel McGee: Thursday, May 3, 2018, 7:30pm - Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall
JAZZ
Andrew Karboski: Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, 7:30/9:30pm - Dizzy's Club Coca-Cola at Jazz at Lincoln Center
Nate Sparks: Monday, March 5, 2018, 7:30/9:30pm - Dizzy's Club Coca-Cola at Jazz at Lincoln Center
Jonathan Ragonese: Wednesday, May 23, 2018, 7:30pm - The Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center
Jazz honorable mentions: Kai Ono and Brock Chart.
This year's Chamber Music/Orchestra Jury was chaired by Grammy-nominated composer Christopher Theofanidis, and included Christopher Cerrone, Lisa Moore, Michael Repper, Robert Sirota, and Nina Young. The Jazz Jury was chaired by Rufus Reid, a leading string bass player with over 250 recordings in his discography, and included Michael Rodriguez, Miho Hazama, and Luis Bonilla.
First Music Applications are accepted annually between September and December. Past First Music composers have gone on to receive a total of 12 Rome Prizes, 16 Guggenheim Fellowships, the Grawemeyer Award, and 4 Pulitzer Prizes. Additional information about First Music can be found at nyys.org/programs/
The remaining First Music commissions to be premiered in the 2016/2017 Season include:
The Golden Years by Andy Clausen
Monday, March 13, 2017, 7:30 & 9:30pm at Dizzy's Club Coca-Cola, Jazz at Lincoln Center
For tickets and info, please visit: jazz.org
Sunburst by Charles Peck
Tuesday, May 2, 2017, 7:30pm at Weill Hall, Carnegie Hall
For tickets and info, please visit: carnegiehall.org
Sibbian by Remy Le Boeuf
Sunday, May 7, 2017, 7:30pm at the Appel Room, Jazz at Lincoln Center
For tickets and info, please visit: jazz.org
holy roman emperor by Daniel Silliman
Sunday, May 28, 2017, 2pm at Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall
For tickets and info, please visit: carnegiehall.org
First Music is funded in part by the National Endowment for the Arts, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, and New York State Council on the Arts.
Composer Biographies:
HILARY PURRINGTON
Hilary Purrington is a New England-based composer of contemporary classical music. Her works have been performed by many distinguished ensembles, including the Yale Philharmonia, the American Modern Ensemble, the Peabody Modern Orchestra, the Chicago Harp Quartet, and Voices of Change. In 2016, Ms. Purrington's music was featured on the NY Phil Biennial's New Music New Haven concert. Recent projects include commissions from the Musical Chairs Chamber Ensemble, Washington Square Winds, and the Melodia Women's Choir of NYC. Ms. Purrington holds degrees from The Juilliard School and the Shepherd School of Music at Rice University, and she is currently pursuing a Master of Musical Arts at the Yale School of Music.
THOMAS KOTCHEFF
The music of Thomas Kotcheff has been described as "truly beautiful and inspired" (icareifyoulisten.com)
PETER SHIN
Peter S. Shin's music thrives on reacting to matters of national identity, social belonging, and other contemporary issues through his Korean-American lens. Recently, he collaborated with the 2017 Cohan Collective led by Robert Cohan of the Martha Graham Dance Company, and was selected as a 2017 Aspen Music Festival composition fellow. Other highlights include performances with the University of Southern California Thornton Symphony Orchestra, a saxophone quartet concerto with the University of Michigan Symphony Orchestra, Juilliard, TEDx, and the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Dance Company, along with recognition from ASCAP in 2014 and 2016. Mr. Shin is developing the new music collective Feral Bodies, and volunteer teaches at Youth Orchestra LA at Heart of Los Angeles (YOLA at HOLA) where he helped establish the composition program. Born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri, Mr. Shin received his bachelors from the University of Michigan and is now pursuing his masters at the University of Southern California as a James Newton Howard Scholar with Ted Hearne.
About the NYYS:
The New York Youth Symphony is internationally recognized for its award-winning and innovative educational programs for talented young musicians. Founded in 1963 as an orchestra to showcase the metropolitan area's most gifted musicians, ages 12-22, its programs have since grown to include Chamber Music groups, Jazz, Composition, Apprentice Conducting, and the First Music and First Art commissioning programs. http://www.nyys.org/
