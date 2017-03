New York Youth Symphony Announces Winners of the 2017/2018 First Music Commissions

Contact

-- Through itsprogram, the New York Youth Symphony (NYYS) has selected seven of America's emerging orchestra, chamber music, and jazz composers under age 30 to write commissions for the NYYS' 55th Season. The works will be premiered by NYYS student musicians on their performances at Carnegie Hall and Jazz at Lincoln Center. Called "invaluable"by, First Music has been widely acknowledged as one of the leading forces in the United States for bringing the work of gifted young composers to the public's attention for the past 34 years.Thecommissions for the 2017/2018 Season:: Sunday, November 19, 2017, 2pm - Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage, Carnegie Hall: Sunday, March 18, 2018, 2pm - Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage, Carnegie Hall: Sunday, May 27, 2018, 2pm - Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage, Carnegie HallOrchestra/Chamber honorable mentions:and: Thursday, May 3, 2018, 7:30pm - Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall: Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, 7:30/9:30pm - Dizzy's Club Coca-Cola at Jazz at Lincoln Center: Monday, March 5, 2018, 7:30/9:30pm - Dizzy's Club Coca-Cola at Jazz at Lincoln Center: Wednesday, May 23, 2018, 7:30pm - The Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln CenterJazz honorable mentions:andThis year's Chamber Music/Orchestra Jury was chaired by Grammy-nominated composer Christopher Theofanidis, and included Christopher Cerrone, Lisa Moore, Michael Repper, Robert Sirota, and Nina Young. The Jazz Jury was chaired by Rufus Reid, a leading string bass player with over 250 recordings in his discography, and included Michael Rodriguez, Miho Hazama, and Luis Bonilla.Applications are accepted annually between September and December. Past First Music composers have gone on to receive a total of 12 Rome Prizes, 16 Guggenheim Fellowships, the Grawemeyer Award, and 4 Pulitzer Prizes. Additional information aboutcan be found at nyys.org/programs/first-musicThe remainingcommissions to be premiered in the 2016/2017 Season include:byMonday, March 13, 2017, 7:30 & 9:30pm at Dizzy's Club Coca-Cola, Jazz at Lincoln CenterFor tickets and info, please visit: jazz.orgbyTuesday, May 2, 2017, 7:30pm at Weill Hall, Carnegie HallFor tickets and info, please visit: carnegiehall.orgbySunday, May 7, 2017, 7:30pm at the Appel Room, Jazz at Lincoln CenterFor tickets and info, please visit: jazz.orgbySunday, May 28, 2017, 2pm at Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie HallFor tickets and info, please visit: carnegiehall.orgis funded in part by the National Endowment for the Arts, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, and New York State Council on the Arts.is a New England-based composer of contemporary classical music. Her works have been performed by many distinguished ensembles, including the Yale Philharmonia, the American Modern Ensemble, the Peabody Modern Orchestra, the Chicago Harp Quartet, and Voices of Change. In 2016,'s music was featured on the NY Phil Biennial's New Music New Haven concert. Recent projects include commissions from the Musical Chairs Chamber Ensemble, Washington Square Winds, and the Melodia Women's Choir of NYC.holds degrees from The Juilliard School and the Shepherd School of Music at Rice University, and she is currently pursuing a Master of Musical Arts at the Yale School of Music.The music ofhas been described as "truly beautiful and inspired" (icareifyoulisten.com)and "explosive" (), and has been performed internationally by The Riot Ensemble, wild Up, Sandbox Percussion, Trio Appassionata, the Argus Quartet, USC Thornton Edge, HOCKET, and the Aspen Contemporary Ensemble.has received awards and honors from the American Academy of Arts and Letters, the Presser Foundation, the Aspen Summer Music Festival, BMI, ASCAP, the National Association of Composers USA, the American Composers Forum, and has been a composition fellow at the Los Angeles Philharmonic's National Composers Intensive, the Aspen Summer Music Festival and School, the Norfolk Chamber Music Festival, and the Bennington Chamber Music Conference.holds degrees in composition and piano performance from the Peabody Institute and the University of Southern California, where he is currently pursuing a Doctorate of Music in composition.'s music thrives on reacting to matters of national identity, social belonging, and other contemporary issues through his Korean-American lens. Recently, he collaborated with the 2017 Cohan Collective led by Robert Cohan of the Martha Graham Dance Company, and was selected as a 2017 Aspen Music Festival composition fellow. Other highlights include performances with the University of Southern California Thornton Symphony Orchestra, a saxophone quartet concerto with the University of Michigan Symphony Orchestra, Juilliard, TEDx, and the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Dance Company, along with recognition from ASCAP in 2014 and 2016.is developing the new music collective Feral Bodies, and volunteer teaches at Youth Orchestra LA at Heart of Los Angeles (YOLA at HOLA) where he helped establish the composition program. Born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri,received his bachelors from the University of Michigan and is now pursuing his masters at the University of Southern California as a James Newton Howard Scholar with Ted Hearne.Theis internationally recognized for its award-winning and innovative educational programs for talented young musicians. Founded in 1963 as an orchestra to showcase the metropolitan area's most gifted musicians, ages 12-22, its programs have since grown to include Chamber Music groups, Jazz, Composition, Apprentice Conducting, and the First Music and First Art commissioning programs. http://www.nyys.org/