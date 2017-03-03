Music artist Lady Plush releases self-titled mini-album

Lady Plush

End

-- The writer and performer of music known as Lady Plush has released her self-titled mini album, "Lady Plush." The album contains five original tracks for an approximate total listening time of 15 minutes. It has been proudly published on the Lady Plush Records independent record label without the involvement of the corporate music industry. Shadowy, smooth, and blending elements of jazz, goth, dark country, avant-garde music and more, "Lady Plush" by Lady Plush is one of the best indie records to emerge in 2017 so far.Lady Plush (Barbara Parise) cites as main artistic influences the great experimenters of the last few decades, including proto- and post-punk rock bands, synth-pop and new-wave music, as well as electronic pioneers and minimalist composers, besides. In passing, she names the singer Nico, and the post punk electronic legends, Joy Division as great sources of inspiration.Lady Plush's sound is her own, however, a principle which guides her music perhaps more than any other. Asked to comment on the overall theme of her EP, she writes: "Be different. Be yourself. Be one-of-a-kind. Break all the rules one by one"Lady Plush's current official bio describes Lady Plush as an "'indisciplinary,' DIY, UK-based creative project," and has operated under the tag line, "Artistically Indisciplinate since 1980."Her word, 'indisciplinate,' is a portmanteau of indiscipline, meaning unruly, and interdisciplinary, meaning a mix of several kinds of music, art and more. It's a fitting term to describe the tones of her EP. It has the stylish creativity of bands like the Velvet Underground, the gloomy edginess of groups like Bauhaus, and the posh classiness of a nineteen-forties jazz club. That the album has been released on her own Lady Plush Records label is a sign of this, too, and Cosmic Bird is the name of her new, upcoming audio-visual art project also on her own Cosmic Bird Music label.This crossover mentality permeates Lady Plush's character. She has been described at different times as a maverick, eclectic composer, singer, songwriter, producer, writer, poet, filmmaker, photographer, painter, illustrator, graphic designer, fashion designer, performer, dancer, actress, model, art director, event promoter, conceptual-art shop/gallery owner, curator, programmer, tutor, multitasking entrepreneur, and even philosopher.Considering that the imagination responsible for all the above has produced 2017's "Lady Plush" mini album, chances are excellent that the world can expect to hear more surprises coming from Lady Plush's mind in the future, and that's a very good thing.'Lady Plush' by Lady Plush is available worldwide from over 700 quality digital music stores online now (link provided below). Get in early, art fans."Lady Plush" at Amazon –Official Facebook –