Promotional Marketing Expert Danette Gossett Helps Clients Show Their Green

 
 
Danette Gossett
Danette Gossett
 
MIAMI - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Owner and President of Gossett Marketing, a leading promotional marketing firm, Danette Gossett talks about the many ways companies can become more environmentally conscientious in time for Earth Day.

MIAMI, FL– March 9, 2017 – Danette Gossett, Founder of Gossett Marketing Communications, Inc., Co-Founder of Promotions Resource, LLC, and co-author of the best-selling book, Transform, recently posted a new blog on her website entitled, "Make Sure Your Green is Showing" in which Ms. Gossett elaborates on a variety of ways companies can become more environmentally friendly.

As Gossett states, "People love to see businesses taking action to protect the earth and the environment that we all share." "Next month," she writes, "on April 22nd, we celebrate Earth Day. So, why not show your employees, clients, prospects and customers how green you can be?"

Gossett writes, "If you already have an eco-friendly green program in place you might consider stepping it up a notch or two and letting everyone know about it with a great promotional marketing campaign. If you don't have such a program, this is the perfect time to launch one."

According to Gossett, "One of the first steps your company can take toward being more environmentally friendly is to begin printing your marketing materials on recycled papers." She adds, "You can also use water-based inks for imprinting on shirts."

"Our earth is a lovely place to call home," writes Gossett. She continues adding, "Show your appreciation and show your green. Your employees, customers, prospects and community will think more highly of you. And that's always good for business."

Read the entire blog at http://www.gossettmktg.com/make-sure-your-green-is-showing/

About Danette Gossett

Danette brings more than 30 years of experience developing advertising campaigns, direct marketing programs and sales promotions to her clients. Prior to starting her companies, she worked for New York advertising agencies including Saatchi & Saatchi & Lowe Marschalk. Her corporate experience included National Advertising Director for Avis Rent a Car Systems, Inc., and Director of Marketing Services for Royal Caribbean Cruise Line.

Find out more about Gossett Marketing here http://www.gossettmktg.com/

About Gossett Marketing

Gossett Marketing is celebrating its 23rd year as a promotional marketing agency. We strive to become your partner in business, not just another vendor. We approach every project utilizing our more than 33 years of New York advertising agency and corporate marketing experience to bring creative solutions to all your promotional marketing needs. We know how to drive results with promotional marketing programs. We strive to understand your brand strategy and will ensure your message integrity.

Gossett Marketing
***@celebritysites.com
