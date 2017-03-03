April 8: Walters Homes To Host Open House For New Surf City Spec House

End

-- Walters Homes, a custom design/build firm, will host an open house on Saturday, April 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to showcase their newest single-family spec house built on Long Beach Island. The event is open to the public and will be held at 335 S. 3Street,Surf City, New Jersey.Members of the Walters Homes sales department will be on-hand to answer questions. Light refreshments will be served.The newly constructed single-family spec home is distinctively designed to emphasize summer living at the Jersey Shore. The airy and open floor plan allows light and ventilation to flow through the house while creating natural gathering places such as a large great room and family room. By elevating the home on pilings 9 feet above the Base Flood Elevation, the property is protected from any potential floodwater. The multi-level home offers 2,269 square feet of sprawling living space, featuring four bedrooms and three decks with panoramic views of the bay and four-car garage.The ENERGY STAR® constructed home is move-in ready and listed at $989,995. It offers the perfect solution for buyers looking for a custom home in a coastal location without waiting for their new home to be built. Walters Homes takes a streamlined approach to building energy-efficient custom homes on a customer's lot or choice location.Walters Homes is a division of Walters Group, a leading residential and commercial real estate developer with offices in Barnegat and Haddonfield, N.J. Founded in 1984, the privately held company builds custom homes, multi-family, affordable housing, retail and office projects.