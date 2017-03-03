Client Focused Media welcomes new Web Developer

Cher Davis has joined the integrated marketing firm and will handle all web projects

-- Client Focused Media is pleased to announce Cher Davis has joined the company as a web developer. Davis will be responsible for the custom design and development of WordPress websites for clients, as well as the company's internal websites. She will create visually appealing sites, per a client's specifications, that are user-friendly and provide clear navigation.Davis has more than a decade of web design experience and is proficient in Adobe Creative Cloud software, HTML5, CSS3, PHP and WordPress. She is a graduate of Mercy College in New York where she earned her Bachelors of Fine Arts degree in computer arts and technology. Prior to joining CFM, Davis was a marketing coordinator for indie film and series projects throughout the Southeast and established many relationships with actors, directors, writers, producers and various production teams across the region.Davis and her husband moved to Jacksonville in 2009 from Bronx, NY and she has come to appreciate the natural beauty, culture and entertainment scene of North Florida. She has been involved in the local chapter of the AIGA, which is the professional association for design. She also serves on the board of advisors for Norman Studios, a nonprofit organization which celebrates the legacy of the late filmmaker Richard Norman, the contributions of African-Americans to silent film and the history of film production in Northeast Florida. In her spare time, Davis enjoys spending time with her husband, traveling, puzzles, playing World of Warcraft and she is a Pathfinder role-playing gamer.Client Focused Media was founded in 2002 and is a leading integrated marketing firm in Northeast Florida. The company provides strategic planning, marketing, creative, advertising, media buying, branding, crisis management services, and media, community, and public relations to a variety of clients. CFM is committed to discovering and overcoming the key challenges that prevent a business from reaching its full potential. CFM is located at 1611 San Marco Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32207 and can be reached at (904)-232-3001. For more information, visit www.cfmedia.net.