Eddie Veldez Of DA Promotions Files Injunction Against Feldman Promotions Following Jones/Gunn Fight

-- The smoke has cleared, and both former champions have gone their separate ways following the cruiserweight title fight between Roy Jones Jr. and Bobby Gunn three weeks ago.But although the pugilists left all the action inside the squared circle, new drama has surfaced as Eddie Veldez of DA Promotions has filed a claim against David Feldman Promotions.Veldez had been with the promotional company three years ago when talks were first discussed about the showdown between Jones Jr. and Gunn. But when the fight was unable to materialize, all parties moved on.And only after the fight was not only a success live, it garnered much attention through InDemand PPV.Suddenly Veldez crawled his way back to the spotlight with his hands out, claiming he wanted his piece of the action. His sense of entitlement led him to believe that he deserved a cut of all profits because he was amongst the mix when the fight was first mentioned over three years ago."I assure you that I have filed an injunction against Feldman, Gunn and Jones Jr.," stated Veldez.David Feldman Promotions has expressed that it isn't uncommon following a big event that people seem to come out from the woodwork and look for handouts.But Veldez has even taken it a step further, stating his is going to go after InDemand PPV to ensure he gets a share of the profits.Whether it be out of pure spite or jealousy of another person's success, it is a shame that promotional companies have to deal with such issues.David Feldman Promotions and their team have stated that they will not allow the bitter selfish actions of one affect their efforts in going forward and delivering top shows.