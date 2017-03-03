News By Tag
Now Available from Down & Out Books: GRAND THEFT CARGO by Linda Sands
"This is such an entertaining crime novel featuring a strong, solidly-developed female lead," said Eric Campbell, Publisher, Down & Out Books. "And when Linda told me that this was the first in a series, I couldn't have been more pleased to learn we'll be seeing more of Jojo Boudreaux in the future."
About GRAND THEFT CARGO …
Tenacious trucker Jojo Boudreaux and her co-driver beau Tyler Boone spend their days—and nights—delivering cargo coast to coast. Old Blue, their custom Peterbilt tractor-trailer makes the perfect home for a man who never had one and a Louisiana tomboy who thinks an oven is for storing guns. But life on the road isn't all sing-a-longs and sunsets.
When Jojo and Boone are called in to deliver an abandoned load of high-profile pharmaceuticals to a secure warehouse, they delay their vacation for the quick, easy job with the big paycheck, forgetting that nothing quick and easy ever comes with a big paycheck.
Grand Theft Cargo is a wild ride from start to finish with a secretive highwayman, explosive house bombs, singing telegrams, flaming mice, secret cancer drugs, dead truckers, an agency that can't be named, and enough crashes and car chases to remind you these road cowboys have no qualms crossing the zipper to walk the dog in the hammer lane.
Praise for GRAND THEFT CARGO …
"Grand Theft Cargo is replete with clever dialogue and colorful characters, and a plot that speeds along like a Freightliner. Strap yourself in before you start to read this one." —Baron R. Birtcher, award-winning author of Rain Dogs and South California Purples.
"Grand Theft Cargo is a high-speed thrill ride with enough crashes and explosions to keep your heart racing from the first to last page!" —M.K. Gilroy, author of the Kristen Conner Mystery Series.
"A guaranteed thrill ride with plenty of twists and turns." —Chuck Barrett, bestselling author of Disruption.
"Grand Theft Cargo is east bound and down with great characters, loaded up and truckin' with action. This is 18 wheels of mystery firing on all cylinders. Get behind the wheel and enjoy the ride." —Eric Beetner, author of Rumrunners and Leadfoot.
Meet the Author …
Linda Sands is the award-winning author of five novels. Her short stories and essays have appeared in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, The Walton Sun, Skirt! Magazine, Dogplotz, Moronic Ox, and a bunch of defunct lit mags and various anthologies. Most recent awards include Georgia Author of the Year for Mystery/Detective novels and two Killer Nashville Judge's Choice Awards for Best Neo-noir and Best PI novel.
Linda splits her writing time between the Gulf Coast of Florida, the Mountains of Georgia and the suburbs of Atlanta where she and her husband cheer on the competing colleges of their children.
About Down & Out Books …
Founded in 2011, Down & Out Books (DownAndOutBooks.com) is an independent publisher of crime fiction based in Tampa, Florida. For more information about the book, or to request an interview with the author, contact lance@downandoutbooks.com.
Contact
Lance Wright
***@downandoutbooks.com
