 
News By Tag
* Collins Einhorn
* Automotive Liability
* Detroit Mercy Law
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Southfield
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543

Patrick Walbridge Joins Collins Einhorn Farrell's General and Automotive Liability Practice Group

 
 
Attorney Patrick J. Walbridge, Collins Einhorn Farrell PC
Attorney Patrick J. Walbridge, Collins Einhorn Farrell PC
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Collins Einhorn
* Automotive Liability
* Detroit Mercy Law

Industry:
* Legal

Location:
* Southfield - Michigan - US

Subject:
* Executives

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Collins Einhorn Farrell PC is pleased to announce that attorney Patrick J. Walbridge has joined the firm's General and Automotive Liability practice group. Walbridge focuses his practice on first- and third-party automobile defense, premises liability actions and product liability matters. Walbridge brings with him extensive experience in defending a wide range of matters, including his current areas of focus as well as breach of contract and negligence.

Walbridge graduated in 2011 from Michigan State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science/Pre-Law and a Minor in Philosophy. He then went on to obtain his Juris Doctor, graduating Magna Cum Laude from the University of Detroit Mercy School of Law in 2014. While in law school, Walbridge served as the Executive Editor of Outside Articles for the University of Detroit Mercy Law Review. He received a number of book awards, including Contracts; Applied Legal Theory and Analysis; Commercial Real Estate; Advising Entrepreneurs in a Small Business Start-Up; Criminal Law; and Criminal Procedure.

A lifelong Royal Oak resident, Walbridge is licensed with the State Bar of Michigan and is a member of the Oakland County Bar Association.

About Collins Einhorn Farrell PC

Founded in 1971, Collins Einhorn Farrell PC is a multi-specialty law firm headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. As one of the leading law firms in defense litigation, the firm provides expert legal representation in a wide variety of industries throughout the Midwest. The firm's practices areas include professional liability, asbestos/toxic tort, insurance coverage, appellate, fire and explosion, general and automobile liability, medical malpractice, grievance defense and employment and workers compensation.

For more information, visit www.ceflawyers.com or call 248-355-4141.

Contact
Andrea Oleszczak
***@ceflawyers.com
End
Source:
Email:***@ceflawyers.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Collins Einhorn Farrell PC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share