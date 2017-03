Patrick Walbridge Joins Collins Einhorn Farrell's General and Automotive Liability Practice Group

Attorney Patrick J. Walbridge, Collins Einhorn Farrell PC

Contact

Andrea Oleszczak

***@ceflawyers.com Andrea Oleszczak

End

-- Collins Einhorn Farrell PC is pleased to announce that attorney Patrick J. Walbridge has joined the firm's General and Automotive Liability practice group. Walbridge focuses his practice on first- and third-party automobile defense, premises liability actions and product liability matters. Walbridge brings with him extensive experience in defending a wide range of matters, including his current areas of focus as well as breach of contract and negligence.Walbridge graduated in 2011 from Michigan State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science/Pre-Law and a Minor in Philosophy. He then went on to obtain his Juris Doctor, graduatingfrom the University of Detroit Mercy School of Law in 2014. While in law school, Walbridge served as the Executive Editor of Outside Articles for the University of Detroit Mercy Law Review. He received a number of book awards, including Contracts; Applied Legal Theory and Analysis; Commercial Real Estate; Advising Entrepreneurs in a Small Business Start-Up; Criminal Law; and Criminal Procedure.A lifelong Royal Oak resident, Walbridge is licensed with the State Bar of Michigan and is a member of the Oakland County Bar Association.Founded in 1971, Collins Einhorn Farrell PC is a multi-specialty law firm headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. As one of the leading law firms in defense litigation, the firm provides expert legal representation in a wide variety of industries throughout the Midwest. The firm's practices areas include professional liability, asbestos/toxic tort, insurance coverage, appellate, fire and explosion, general and automobile liability, medical malpractice, grievance defense and employment and workers compensation.For more information, visit www.ceflawyers.com or call 248-355-4141.