News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Patrick Walbridge Joins Collins Einhorn Farrell's General and Automotive Liability Practice Group
Walbridge graduated in 2011 from Michigan State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science/Pre-
A lifelong Royal Oak resident, Walbridge is licensed with the State Bar of Michigan and is a member of the Oakland County Bar Association.
About Collins Einhorn Farrell PC
Founded in 1971, Collins Einhorn Farrell PC is a multi-specialty law firm headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. As one of the leading law firms in defense litigation, the firm provides expert legal representation in a wide variety of industries throughout the Midwest. The firm's practices areas include professional liability, asbestos/toxic tort, insurance coverage, appellate, fire and explosion, general and automobile liability, medical malpractice, grievance defense and employment and workers compensation.
For more information, visit www.ceflawyers.com or call 248-355-4141.
Contact
Andrea Oleszczak
***@ceflawyers.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse