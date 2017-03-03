Brave The Shave For Kids With Cancer

Fight Cancer by Supporting SWFL Shave for a Cure St. Baldrick's Event at Gulf Coast Town Center

-- Every two minutes, a child is diagnosed with cancer, one in five will not survive; according to the St. Baldrick's Foundation. These statistics are the reason for their signature head shaving events. Saturday, March 25, 2017 Gulf Coast Town Center will host a Southwest Florida Shave-for-a-Cure event at Market Plaza.Participants will Brave a Shave to raise money in support of life-saving research. Donations raised will support the development of childhood cancer treatments.The family-friendly SWFL Shave-for-a-Cure fundraising event will host silent auction, balloon-twisting, crafts, super heroes, a visit from the fire department, head-shaving by licensed hair care professionals and more!For more information, or to sign up to make a difference in the lives of those affected by pediatric cancer, visit http://ow.ly/Djih309hUkz.Gulf Coast Town Center is a regional open-air shopping, dining, and entertainment destination. With more than 90 stores, from national department stores to local specialty shops, restaurants, services, and entertainment, Gulf Coast Town Center is the place to Get. See. Eat. Do. Enjoy! For more information, visit GulfCoastTownCenter.com or call 239-267-5107.As the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants, the St. Baldrick's Foundation believes that kids are special and deserve to be treated that way. St. Baldrick's funds are granted to some of the most brilliant childhood cancer research experts in the world and to innovative explorers who bring with them the promise of a future free from childhood cancers. Kids need treatments as unique as they are – and that starts with funding research just for them.