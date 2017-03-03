 
KKOFFEE Motion Picture announces four big budget movies

KKOFFEE is offering up some major updates today, among which are the planned release dates for their hugely anticipated upcoming projects, specifically in Phase 3. KKOFFEE Motion Picture announces four big budget movies.
 
MUMBAI, India - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- KKOFFEE Motion Picture announces four big budget movies.

Adda Finance LLC, financed KKOFFEE Motion Pictures next 4 projects, 3 Bollywood and 1 Hollywood Movie with the 100 Million Dollars.

We are inviting the new fresh face for the artist to launch and list of movies are:

Bollywood:

1. Issaqnation

2. Leader

3. Master peice "Boss"

Hollywood:

Unlimited Power

The shoot of movies will start from May 2017 and thus we are targetting it to release some of them near Diwali and Xmas.

We are inviting more film scripts (complete), talents and other crew members.

There are more TVC, print shoot we are doing in this season. All of these are done in the direction of our CEO Mr. Vinay Maheshwari.

KKOFFEE motion pictures in partnership with ADDA Finance, opening a Film City near Chandigarah over a land of 1400 acres with all available technologies and equipments to shoot in India.


Thanks

Click to Share