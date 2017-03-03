News By Tag
Now Available from Down & Out Books: ENVY THE DEAD by Robert J. Randisi
"This has been an intriguing series to watch unfold," said Eric Campbell, Publisher, Down & Out Books, "and I think that with Envy the Dead, the trilogy ends on the perfect note."
About ENVY THE DEAD …
Sangster doesn't seem to be able to escape his past as a hitman, no matter how hard he tries. And now it's his friend, Father Patrick, dragging him back into the life. When the head of a faded Mafia Family in Philadelphia sends the top hitman in the business, Frankie Trigger, to New Orleans to kill the Patrick, the priest goes to the only person he can think of for help…Sangster.
Can the former #1 hitman overcome the present #1 hitman and save his friend, while continuing to hold on to his newfound soul?
Praise for ENVY THE DEAD …
"In Randisi's satisfying conclusion to the trilogy that began with Upon My Soul and continued with Souls of the Dead, former contract killer Sangster appears content to live out his life playing chess on the front porch of his New Orleans home, a cold bottle of Blackened Voodoo beer at his side. The tale bubbles along, a veritable gumbo brimming with gangsters, bitter mothers, cold-blooded killers, alligators, and a touch of voodoo. The whole shebang is permeated with New Orleans atmosphere that's as tantalizingly fragrant as a freshly baked beignet from Café Du Mond." —Publishers Weekly
Meet the Author …
Robert Randisi is the author of more than 650 novels and the editor of more than 30 anthologies. He is the founder of the Private Eye Writers of America, and the creator of the Shamus Award, both of which turn 35 this year. He is also the co-founder of Mystery Scene Magazine and the American Crime Writers League with Ed Gorman, and one of the founders of Western Fictioneers and the Peacemaker Award.
About Down & Out Books …
Founded in 2011, Down & Out Books (DownAndOutBooks.com) is an independent publisher of literary and crime fiction based in Tampa, Florida. For more information about the book, or to request an interview with the author, contact lance@downandoutbooks.com.
Contact
Lance Wright
***@downandoutbooks.com
