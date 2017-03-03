News By Tag
Capital Farm Credit Houston Safari Club's Newest Corporate Partner
Capital Farm Credit, a long time HSC supporter, has strengthened its backing of HSC's mission principles of education, conservation and hunters' rights. As a Corporate Partner, Capital Farm Credit will assist HSC in providing conservation grants and programs, youth education, veterans outreach and more. Providing ongoing, comprehensive support of all HSC fundraising initiatives and media channels, Capital Farm Credit has deepened its commitment to HSC and its members.
"Capital Farm Credit shares the Houston Safari Club's dedication to the conservation of our natural resources and its efforts to ensure Texans' continued enjoyment of the outdoors," said Ben Novosad, CEO of Capital Farm Credit. "We're proud to partner with HSC on the great work they do in education and the promotion of responsible land stewardship."
HSC Executive Director Joe Betar states, "Capital Farm Credit has long supported the stewardship of natural resources. As part of that effort, their support of HSC's programs, events and efforts, further demonstrates their commitment to conservation. We are so honored to have Capital Farm Credit as a partner".
About Capital Farm Credit
Capital Farm Credit has provided financing to Texas farmers, ranchers, rural property owners and agribusinesses for more than 100 years. Headquartered in Bryan, CFC has offices serving most of Texas. For more information about its patronage dividend program, financial services and office locations, visit CapitalFarmCredit.com.
About Houston Safari Club
Houston Safari Club (HSC) is a 501(c)(4) non-profit organization whose mission is to preserve the sport of hunting through education, conservation, and the protection of hunters' rights. In addition, HSC proudly provides one of the largest scholarship programs of its kind, through its 501(c)(3) charitable arm, the American Conservation and Education Society (ACES). HSC and ACES are independent organizations and are not chapters of, or affiliated with any other organization. Visit our website at houstonsafariclub.org, or call 713.623.8844 for more information.
