The Best Kayak Paddles announced by OutsidePursuits.com

OutsidePursuits.com recently announced the results of their Editors' choice awards for the top rated Kayak Paddles.
 
 
Seattle Sports Sea-Whisper Carbon Paddle
Seattle Sports Sea-Whisper Carbon Paddle
 
APOLLO BEACH, Fla. - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- OutsidePursuits review editors chose the following Kayak Paddles after extensive testing of durability, stability and weight.

The Winners are:

Editors' Choice - Seattle Sports Sea-Whisper Carbon Paddle

This high end kayak paddle is made with a carbon fiber shaft provides light weight and stiffness. Seattle Sports then used a very rigid impact resistant glass and nylon blade that gives the paddler efficient strokes while reducing fatigue. The high visibility green paddles give the kayaker extra visibility in high traffic areas. This exceptional, very light weight Sea-Whisper paddle wins the "Editors" choice award for best paddle

Top Pick - Cannon Kayak Paddle with Black Fiberglass

The Cannon Kayak Paddle wins the "Top Pick" award for being an excellent beginner level paddle. The aircraft grade aluminum anodized shaft, is almost as light and stiff as carbon fiber. The shaft has 3 offset angles to get the desired paddle angle. With the ergonomically designed grips you can paddle for hours on end.

Best Buy - Bending Branches Angler Classic Kayak Paddle

The Angler paddle by Bending Branches has a fiberglass shaft that provides for a lightweight and stiff paddle. With a reinforced nylon blade for stable paddling combined with snap ferrule allowing the paddler to adjust the feathering angle between 0 and 60 degrees, this paddle wins the "Best Buy" award.

Readers can see the top picks here: http://www.outsidepursuits.com/how-to-choose-a-kayak-paddle

Headquartered in Apollo Beach FL, OutsidePursuits LLC does extensive side by side testing of outdoor gear. The website is a free to the public resource for anyone who loves the outdoors. The website has several categories of equipment reviews, including: Scuba Diving, Biking, Camping, Hiking and Kayaking.

Once the reviews are completed the results are published making it easy for the reader to decide which is best for thier needs. Readers can visit the site at: http://www.outsidepursuits.com

