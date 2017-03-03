News By Tag
NAILS Next Top Nail Artist to be Announced at America's Beauty Show
This year's winner of the popular online nail art competition for professional nail technicians will be revealed in Chicago on March 25. The Top 3 competitors come from Australia, Finland and The Netherlands to compete in the final phase.
The Top 3 complete and present their final challenges at America's Beauty Show in Chicago March 25-27, and undergo a public interview on the show floor by CND co-founder Jan Arnold. On Saturday evening March 25, the winner will be announced during a gala at Chicago's famed Roof on theWit.
"In the last few years NTNA has grown to become a truly international competition,"
The winner attends New York Fashion Week and works with a top designer, creating nails that complement the runway looks. Other prizes include doing a cover for NAILS, a feature in Modern Salon, cash, professional products, and numerous opportunities for editorial work.
