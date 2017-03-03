 
Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543


NAILS Next Top Nail Artist to be Announced at America's Beauty Show

This year's winner of the popular online nail art competition for professional nail technicians will be revealed in Chicago on March 25. The Top 3 competitors come from Australia, Finland and The Netherlands to compete in the final phase.
 
 
TORRANCE, Calif. - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- The three finalists in NAILS Next Top Nail Artist Season 4 come to Chicago this month for the last stage of the competition. Jonny Diep Pham of Sydney, Australia; Liina Leino of Helsinki, Finland; and Tracey Lee of Eindhoven, Netherlands beat out 21 other competitors presenting themed work on nail tips with accompanying tutorials; entries were presented and judged entirely online.

The Top 3 complete and present their final challenges at America's Beauty Show in Chicago March 25-27, and undergo a public interview on the show floor by CND co-founder Jan Arnold. On Saturday evening March 25, the winner will be announced during a gala at Chicago's famed Roof on theWit.

"In the last few years NTNA has grown to become a truly international competition," says Beth Livesay, NAILS executive editor and director of the competition. "The stakes are high and the competitive designs must be seen to be believed." This year's final challenge is divided into five parts, all of which relate to the Met Museum Costume Institute's "Manus X Machina" exhibit. The spring 2016 exhibit and its corresponding book is a study of how the hand-made and the machine-made in fashion intertwine.

The winner attends New York Fashion Week and works with a top designer, creating nails that complement the runway looks. Other prizes include doing a cover for NAILS, a feature in Modern Salon, cash, professional products, and numerous opportunities for editorial work.

###

About NTNA: Now in its fourth season, Next Top Nail Artist is a first-of-its-kind online nail art competition within the professional nail industry. The elimination style event takes place over the course of three months. For more information visit http://www.nailsmag.com/nexttopnailartist/2016/

About NAILS: NAILS Magazine (nailsmag.com) is the premiere trade journal for nail care professionals and salon owners. For more information visit http://www.nailsmag.com/

Contact
Beth Livesay
***@bobit.com
End
Source:NAILS Magazine
Email:***@bobit.com
Posted By:***@bobit.com Email Verified
