Country(s)
Industry News
20th Annual Festival Grows And Premieres New Name
The 20th annual Mount Dora Spring Collectibles and Crafts show is rebranded the Mount Dora Spring Fest.
The Mount Dora Spring Fest (formerly the Mount Dora Spring Collectibles and Crafts Show) will be larger than ever before and will include more hand craft exhibitors, specialty food crafters and live entertainment. A Free kid zone has also been added in 2017.
Janet Gamache, Visit Mount Dora's special event coordinator, says, "Due to the high demand and better response to quality hand crafted products, we are slowly eliminating the collectible vendors from the event. Those vendors will be clustered together while hand and specialty food crafters will fill the majority of the event area." For 2018, Visit Mount Dora expects to reduce the number of Buy/Sell reps even more to make room for more fun and eclectic exhibitors.
The event has also grown to include an additional street full of exhibitors on Baker St and will feature a Free Bounce house sponsored by Sam's Club. Face painting and games for kids will be available in Sunset Park.
On Baker St at 3rd Ave, Cousins Maine Lobster truck, live music by Safia Singer and beer and wine will be available with outdoor seating at Norm's Palette. Beer and wine will also be available at stations in the event for visitors to purchase and walk around with while browsing the booths.
Since taking over the coordination of the event in 2012, Gamache has evolved the event from an antique and collectibles show of around 50 vendors on blankets and tarps in the streets into a fun, eclectic festival with free music, food and higher quality exhibitors.
The Mount Dora Spring Fest is a family friendly two-day, open-air event. Attendance is FREE.
A free shuttle will be provided by the City of Mount Dora at Lincoln Park located at Lincoln Ave and Unser St. Shuttle service will also be available from Mount Dora High School at 700 N Highland St, Mt Dora, FL 32757. Due to the high volume of attendees, only service dogs are allowed at the event.
Bring the family, wear comfortable shoes, and get ready to shop 'til you drop! The show runs Sat, March 18 and Sun, March 19, 2017 from 9AM-5PM. www.MountDoraSpringFest.com
Contact
Janet Gamache, Visit Mount Dora
***@gmail.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse