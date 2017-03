UbiquiOS Enables TLS Security for IoT Devices With Low Cost Embedded Wireless Stack

Announces Support for Secure Element by Trusted Objects in Partnership with Avnet Silica

-- UbiquiOS Technology today announced that its low cost and low resource embedded, wireless stack now supports Transport Layer Security (TLS1.2) functionality in a microcontroller-based Secure Element provided by Trusted Objects, allowing developers full featured end-to-end security on IoT (Internet of Things) devices. Instead of relying on piecemeal security at different intermediate links to a cloud application, UbiquiOS and Trusted Object's partner Avnet Silica will offer a secure TLS solution that supports:• Personalized certificates with mutual authentication, distribution and renewal of session keys• Very simple and automated provisioning of a sensor/device into a remote application• Secure hosting of secret keys• X.509 standard for management of digital certificates and public-key encryption• Handling of cryptographic primitivesThese solutions can be implemented on MCU's as small as an ARM Cortex-M series, yielding message integrity and encryption without sacrificing functionality.The number of connected IoT devices, sensors and actuators is projected to exceed 46 billion by 2021. IoT cloud applications will be utilized for asset tracking, shipping, sensor applications, predictive maintenance and remote monitoring. Security is essential in IoT cloud applications, which are built on vast networks and handle sensitive and proprietary data. Using the UbiquiOS integrated stack, cloud application developers now have a straightforward path to design secure solutions."Various end-to-end security solutions exist in the market, but none have addressed low resource devices," stated Rusty Stapp, VP Sales and Marketing, UbiquiOS. "With UbiquiOS' low cost wireless stack, developers can leverage a secure, fully integrated stack for IoT devices, freeing them to focus on creating differentiating application features."UbiquiOS supports common embedded software environments (Renesas Synergy, VxWorks, Zephyr, FreeRTOS, ARM mbed) and is extremely compact. Alternative solutions can consume five times more resources than the UbiquiOS stack. For example, UbiquiOS provides a full network stack from hardware to application layer with SoftMAC Wi-Fi in 16 kB RAM and 60 kB of Flash. UbiquiOS developers can also much more easily migrate between MCUs (ARM Cortex-M, MIPS, x86/IA-32), PHYs and wireless protocols (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth/Bluetooth Smart, cellular, LoRa, SIGFOX) as the need for product variants arises.Trusted Objects provides microcontroller-based authentication embedded in IoT devices, which efficiently protects the machine-to-machine (M2M) ecosystem. With Trusted Objects Secure Element support, developers using the UbiquiOS stack will be able to interface wirelessly to IoT devices with additional protection against a rogue or malicious device compromising the security of their system, network or data.The UbiquiOS wireless stack is distributed by Avnet and Avnet-Silica, www.avnet.com and www.silica.avnet.com. ( http://www.silica.avnet.com/ )UbiquiOS will be occupying a partner display at the Avnet Silica booth (Hall 1, Booth 370) at Embedded World 2017 in Nuremberg, Germany.For more information about the compact, integrated, interoperable, secure and easy-to-use UbiquiOS embedded, wireless stack, please visit our website www.ubiquiostechnology.com.UbiquiOS™ Technology Limited markets a compact, integrated, interoperable, secure and easy-to-use embedded wireless stack that shortens time-to-market for applications implementing low-cost and low-power wireless connectivity. The UbiquiOS stack supports a wide range of microcontrollers, radio technologies, real-time operating systems (RTOS), including bare metal environments, and cloud solutions. UbiquiOS is based in Silicon Valley and New Zealand. For more information, please visit www.ubiquiostechnology.com.