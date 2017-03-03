Country(s)
Gold Foundation and EDI Institute Collaborate to Promote a Culture of Compassion in Hospitals
The Arnold P. Gold Foundation and the EDI Institute have formed a strategic partnership to promote a culture of compassion in hospitals through an innovative program that facilitates conversation between patients and caregivers.
This new collaboration builds on the Gold Foundation's Tell Me More® (TMM) program, which has been widely reported to increase patient and caregiver communication and satisfaction through written answers to questions that are displayed in patient rooms. Through this partnership, patients and caregivers will now also be able to express themselves through imagery created with the EDI Institute's Expressive Digital Imagery® (EDI) solution. These images will be made visible in patient rooms, on caregiver badges, and in public displays, with the goal of strengthening communication and increasing patient and caregiver satisfaction.
"TMM was designed to enhance the critical bond that exists between people who are patients and the individuals who care for them," said Richard I. Levin, President and CEO of the Gold Foundation. "The partnership with the EDI Institute will bring a powerful new dimension to TMM and encourage the involvement of the entire healthcare team."
EDI is a groundbreaking technique enabling the expression of thoughts, feelings, and experiences through imagery created on a specialized mobile platform. EDI has been used by over 4,000 patients and caregivers in leading national healthcare organizations to improve communication and interpersonal connection.
"A growing body of evidence shows that patient satisfaction can be improved simply by facilitating conversation between patients and caregivers,"
The Arnold P. Gold Foundation is leading a national movement that is changing the culture of healthcare education and practice in the US. Over the past 30 years, the Foundation has focused on making compassionate, collaborative, scientifically excellent care the Gold Standard of healthcare. More recently, through our innovative programs like Tell Me More®, we are accelerating the adoption of patient-centered care. The Gold Research Institute is demonstrating the impact of humanism on medical costs, quality, patient outcomes, and provider burnout, leading to on-the-ground changes to improve healthcare policy and practice.
The EDI Institute is a non-profit organization committed to the innovation, implementation, and research of Expressive Digital Imagery® (EDI). Through EDI, we enable the creation of imagery expressing feelings, thoughts, and experiences that are often inaccessible through words. EDI is an affordable, easy-to-use, and engaging mobile solution that has been used by over 4,000 participants in leading organizations including McLean Hospital, the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and Massachusetts General Hospital. Our goal is for EDI to become clinically validated, widely recognized as a best practice technique, and embedded into the fabric of leading institutions nationwide and globally. For more on the EDI Institute, watch our TEDx talk at ediinstitute.org/
