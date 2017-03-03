News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Winkle Awakens To A Flat-Screen Life With A Western Bestseller In Mind
Outlaws Publishing, LLC signs C. Wayne Winkle for a series of Western releases and discovers that Winkle hasn't been asleep for twenty years.
J.C. Hulsey said in an interview, "Outlaws is very excited to learn that our Mr. Winkle will not be sleeping on the job and will be publishing books with us for quite a time. This Winkle has what it takes."
This new signing comes during a boom for the Western publisher, with over 60 percent of the company's catalog achieving, or surpassing, bestseller status. Winkle looks likely to become the next success in a long line of bestselling glory for the company.
You can learn more about C. Wayne Winkle by contacting their press office via Nick@nickwale.org. You can also learn more by visiting www.outlawspublishing.com to discover more.
Contact
J.C. Hulsey
***@outlawspublishing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse