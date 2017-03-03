Winkle Awakens To A Flat-Screen Life With A Western Bestseller In Mind

Outlaws Publishing, LLC signs C. Wayne Winkle for a series of Western releases and discovers that Winkle hasn't been asleep for twenty years.

Down The Long Trail From C. Wayne Winkle

Contact

J.C. Hulsey

***@outlawspublishing.com J.C. Hulsey

End

-- It was announced today by Outlaws Publishing's Publicity Department that a Mr. Winkle was discovered in Arkansas very much awake and has been so for quite a few years. Mr. Winkle has been writing novels and has several published. Mr. C. Wayne Winkle has signed a lucrative contract with Outlaws Publishing to publish his next Western novel entitled 'Down The Long Trail.'J.C. Hulsey said in an interview, "Outlaws is very excited to learn that our Mr. Winkle will not be sleeping on the job and will be publishing books with us for quite a time. This Winkle has what it takes."This new signing comes during a boom for the Western publisher, with over 60 percent of the company's catalog achieving, or surpassing, bestseller status. Winkle looks likely to become the next success in a long line of bestselling glory for the company.You can learn more about C. Wayne Winkle by contacting their press office via Nick@nickwale.org. You can also learn more by visiting www.outlawspublishing.com to discover more.