Something for the weekend - Totnes Film Festival (9th - 12th March 2017)
If you are looking for something fun to do with the family this weekend, pop to Totnes in South Devon. The town is holding their third annual film festival.
They will show a wide variety of thought provoking documentaries and films and ticket prices starting from £4.00 per person. In addition, they are running FREE workshops film making workshops by award winning directors and they are hosting talks by film makers and industry experts.
These guys have thought of everything, there is even a café providing hot and warm food and a bar serving acholic and non-alcoholic drinks.
The event kicks off on Thursday (9th March – 7pm) with the launch party in the centre of Totnes, then it travels to The Barn cinema for 24 hours before returning to the centre of Totnes and is then located there until Sunday evening (12th March).
This thrilling family friendly event is run in and around Totnes, namely The Barn Cinema at Dartington, Totnes Civic Hall, the mobile Vintage Cinema and Birdwood House located on the high street.
An exciting addition this year is the vintage afternoon tea which will be hosted by the local WI. They will be working in conjunction with the vintage mobile cinema and Pathé films, a talk and a delicious afternoon tea will be provided.
For further information and to purchase tickets visit: http://www.dartington.org/
