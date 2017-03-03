News By Tag
2017 top Learning Management System (LMS) Award Winner Instancy
Instancy Learning Management System helps create eLearning, Blended Learning and Social Learning environments. Instancy LCMS and eLearning Authoring tools help speed web and mobile content development.
Instancy Inc
Durham, North Carolina,
United States
+1 877-548-3360
info@instancy.com
www.instancy.com
Instancy earns 2017 top Learning Management System (LMS) award
Company rated #26 out of 1000 learning technology vendors by award program conducted by "The Craig Weiss Group"
Morrisville, NC: Instancy Inc. has announced the Craig Weiss Group has recognized them as one of the top 50 LMS in 2017. The award was issued after carefully considering well over 1,000 learning technology providers offering eLearning and mLearning solutions. Instancy was ranked #26 because of the company's dedication to providing innovative solutions that solve problems faced by learning organizations and institutions while trying to deliver eLearning. The company has earned this "excellence award" in the extremely competitive best LMS (Cloud/SaaS)
"We are happy for this award because this is our first time entering into this competition. Our team has been working very hard to solve problems and improve delivery of education in the eLearning and mLearning industry. We operate a system that is flexible, providing clients with educational portals configured to their business needs, and brand requirement. Our learning platform is scalable, to reach a global audience and deliver personalized education," said Harvey Singh, CEO of Instancy, Inc. in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.
Instancy learning platform is a cloud-based operation that includes a comprehensive yet modular learning system for businesses and learning providers. Instancy integrates many sub-systems and provides an end-to-end workflow for creation, delivery, and management of interactive and blended learning:
• Learning Management System to deliver and manage eLearning and blended learning programs in a personalized way. Instancy LMS supports multi languages
• Learning Record Store with Experience API Integration
• Social Learning and Gamification modules are integrated into the platform
• Competency-
• Learning Content Management System and web authoring tools ad MS office to eLearning conversion tools
• Classroom Training Management (ILT and Virtual ILT management)
• Online assessments and exam preparation
• E-Commerce and Internet Marketing
• Mobile Learning App Platform (Apple and Google devices) that enable organizations to white label the mobile app and publish multiple learning modalities ranging from microlearning, discussion forums, knowledgebase, video, audio podcasts, learning tracks, classroom and virtual classroom events and in-app purchase
• Integration with fifty-third party systems and applications
"What I love about Instancy is the wealth of features and capabilities the system provides. An LRS, native mobile apps and a very modern user interface and experience drive this outstanding solution," said Craig Weiss, CEO and Lead Analyst for the Craig Weiss Group.
About Instancy
Instancy is a Cloud-based Learning On-Demand Platform that enables the creation, management, and delivery of online training and education which is Scalable, flexible, powerful & complete. Their platform has been used to serve educational multimedia content to over 3 million users worldwide, across over 700 learning portals. The system is the perfect choice due to its unique ability to create personalized learning environments and cut-down costs.
About Craig Weiss
Craig Weiss is the CEO and Lead Analyst for the Craig Weiss, Group LLC. (Formally known as E-Learning 24/7). He is regarded as the most influential person in the world for eLearning, and he is on the advisory board for "The Moment" located in Plymouth and London, England.
For more information on Instancy, please contact +1 877-548-3360, info@instancy.com, or visit www.instancy.com.
