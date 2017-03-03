Ultra-high resolution for the radiographic examination!

End

-- DÜRR NDT is revolutionizing digital radiography with its newly-developed DR 7.2 NDT CMOS detector. With a pixel pitch of just 19µm, an incredible basic spatial resolution of 25µm can be achieved. This allows the user to perform ultra-high resolution radiographic examinations, with extremely low noise and brilliant images. This is a very attractive proposition for both aerospace and oil & gas applications.Because of its compact design of 8.5x50x32 mm (HxWxD), the detector is ideal for small tubes, and it can also be positioned in hard-to-reach places or even inside an object. The advantage of placement inside an object is that this reduces the irradiated wall thickness, which leads to a shortening of the X-ray exposure time and an improvement of the image quality due to reduced scatter radiation.In order to provide for efficient performance in a harsh test environment, the detector is equipped with a durable aluminum casing, and its active area of 36x26 mm is protected by a strong carbon layer. Vibration and shocks are absorbed by the integrated shock absorber, so the CMOS chip remains unaffected by external influences.The detector is directly connected and powered via the PC USB port. A 5 meter cable is included, which can be extended if necessary. In combination with the proven and DICONDE-compliant D-Tect software, all functions such as image acquisition, analysis, reporting, export, archiving and database management are supported. A user-friendly software interface allows for seamless integration into automated processes.