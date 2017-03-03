News By Tag
'Avengers,' 'Captain America' Star Anthony Mackie Added To Wizard World Comic Con Cleveland
'Sam Wilson/Falcon' In 'The Winter Soldier,' 'Age of Ultron,' 'Civil War' To Attend Saturday and Sunday, March 18-19 At Huntington Convention Center Of Cleveland
Mackie also portrayed Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in last year's HBO movie All the Way and had key roles in the 2013 action hit Pain & Gain and the 2008 war film The Hurt Locker among 50+ film and TV credits. He also has an extensive Broadway background.
He joins a standout field that includes Gene Simmons (Lead Singer, KISS, "Gene Simmons Family Jewels"), Millie Bobby Brown ("Stranger Things"), Jennifer Carpenter ("Dexter," "The Exorcism of Emily Rose") and Loren Lester and Kevin Conroy of "Batman: The Animated Series."
Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The third event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar, Cleveland show hours are Friday, March 17, 5-10 p.m.; Saturday, March 18, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, March 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Wizard World Comic Con Cleveland is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday night.
For more on the 2017 Wizard World Cleveland, visit http://wizardworld.com/
About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)
Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also launched ComicConBox™
The 2017 Wizard World convention schedule is available at http://www.wizardworld.com/
