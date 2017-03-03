News By Tag
Join Ceratizit at Industrie Lyon 2017
The CERATIZIT group will be showcasing its wide product portfolio at INDUSTRIE Lyon 2017.
For the first time we will be taking part in the INDUSTRIE Lyon as an exhibitor, presenting our competence brands Toolmaker Solutions by CERATIZIT and Hard Material Solutions by CERATIZIT with a wide variety of products, including rods with helical coolant holes in grade CTS12D as well as ZBE PRO knives.
INDUSTRIE Lyon 2017 – our product highlights
We are pleased to showcase our comprehensive product range for manufacturers of solid carbide tools as well as wear protection solutions:
- Rods with helical coolant holes (http://www.ceratizit.com/
- New products for metal forming, including the improved product line of ZBE PRO knives showing longer tool life and visibly improved cutting quality
- Drawing tools (http://www.ceratizit.com/
- Corrosion-resistant CF+ grades for tool and die construction
- Economical solutions for precise and burr-free water-jet cutting of a wide range of materials
- Customised blanks
We look forward to meeting you at our stand L115 in Hall 5!
