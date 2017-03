Join Ceratizit at Industrie Lyon 2017

The CERATIZIT group will be showcasing its wide product portfolio at INDUSTRIE Lyon 2017.

-- A trade fair for production technology, INDUSTRIE Lyon expects approx. 900 exhibitors and more than 20,000 visitors on an exhibition area of 50,000 square metres.For the first time we will be taking part in the INDUSTRIE Lyon as an exhibitor, presenting our competence brands Toolmaker Solutions by CERATIZIT and Hard Material Solutions by CERATIZIT with a wide variety of products, including rods with helical coolant holes in grade CTS12D as well as ZBE PRO knives.We are pleased to showcase our comprehensive product range for manufacturers of solid carbide tools as well as wear protection solutions:- Rods with helical coolant holes (http://www.ceratizit.com/products/rods-preforms/list/detail/?product=49) for the machining of composite materials, available from stock- New products for metal forming, including the improved product line of ZBE PRO knives showing longer tool life and visibly improved cutting quality- Drawing tools ( http://www.ceratizit.com/ products/wear- protection/list/ de... - Corrosion-resistant CF+ grades for tool and die construction- Economical solutions for precise and burr-free water-jet cutting of a wide range of materials- Customised blanksWe look forward to meeting you at our