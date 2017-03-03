comsuisse AG is proud to inform that the participation at World ATM Congress 2017 was a great succes

The huge interest of the visitors at booth 888 from comsuisse AG clearly demonstrated, that providing maintenance for ICS 200/60 systems as well as assuring developments within VCS products is strongly requested by VCS customers.

-- Users of ICS 200/60 are happy to find in comsuisse AG the competent partner, which is not only able to supply spare parts, but in addition to this has the ability to maintain, adapt and expand the systems and software.The demonstration of the new VoIP based myVCS solution has catched a big interest. The simplicity how ICS 200/60 TDM servers can be replaced by the most modern, off the shelf communications servers found a wide interest. This enables to smoothly upgrade ICS 200/60 installations with enhanced VoIP capabilities. The transition of TDM towards VoIP, as demonstrated on booth 888 from comsuisse AG, shows the most economical way for ANSPs to continuously step towards full VoIP.About comsuisse AG:comsuisse AG, a company for safety critical, high reliable voice communication solutions combines a crew of engineers with long-term experience in the area of TDM based ICS 200/60 systems with the knowledge of most modern VoIP technology. Together with its sister companies Schmid Telecom Beijing Ltd, Schmid Telecom India Ltd, Schmid Telecom Russia Ltd and Schmid Telecom Singapore Pte Ltd, comsuisse AG is not only enabled to support ICS 200/60 voice communication systems, but also to adapt, manufacture and provide long-term maintenance for customers operating ICS 200/60 systems.